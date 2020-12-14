DOH: 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,507 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department also reported 21 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Monday, with 459. Two other counties had 100 or more cases: Doña Ana County (140) and San Juan County (116).
On Monday, the department reported 860 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 18 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 21 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.He was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 121,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,978 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 46,505 were designated as recovered by the department as of Monday, an increase of 1,039 since Sunday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 136 establishments as of Monday, sixteen fewer than listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,741,401 tests as of Monday, 34,361 more than reported on Sunday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday, by county.
- 459 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 69 new cases in Chaves County
- 26 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 80 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 59 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new ases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 41 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 87 new cases in Sandoval County
- 116 new cases in San Juan County
- 20 new cases in San Miguel County
- 85 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 74 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 58 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
Eight previously reported numbers were identified by DOH as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, three in Cibola County and one in Colfax County). The department corrected these.
Four cases previously reported as residents of Union County were identified to be inmates of the state Corrections Department at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility. These have also been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 34,604
- Catron County: 51
- Chaves County: 5,883
- Cibola County: 1,928
- Colfax County: 404
- Curry County: 3,642
- De Baca County: 73
- Doña Ana County: 15,524
- Eddy County: 3,691
- Grant County: 645
- Guadalupe County: 214
- Harding County: 7
- Hidalgo County: 210
- Lea County: 5,567
- Lincoln County: 939
- Los Alamos County: 215
- Luna County: 2,171
- McKinley County: 8,468
- Mora County: 70
- Otero County: 1,876
- Quay County: 311
- Rio Arriba County: 1,798
- Roosevelt County: 1,190
- Sandoval County: 6,731
- San Juan County: 8,039
- San Miguel County: 618
- Santa Fe County: 6,427
- Sierra County: 463
- Socorro County: 791
- Taos County: 998
- Torrance County: 409
- Union County: 168
- Valencia County: 4,110
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 417
- Otero County Prison Facility: 430
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 248
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 179
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 190
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 153
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 135
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 92
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 141 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque