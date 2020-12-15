8 hours ago
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/15/20 edition)

  • Note: The daily COVID-19 newsletter will take a vacation from Dec. 21 until Jan. 4. 
  • The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines started to make their way to health care professionals who will be on the first batch. Read more here.
  • On Monday, the state reported 1,507 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths. Read more details here.
  • While the data was only preliminary, the Legislative Finance Council heard there is no apparent increase in suicides in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • The legislative session that begins in January will likely be a hybrid online/in-person model, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The House could restrict each member to introducing five bills to ease the strain on legislative analysts. 
  • The Silver City Daily Press announced that it sued under a state open records law to find out the occupancy numbers at the Gila Regional Medical Center.
  • As hospitals remain bursting at the seams with COVID-19 patients, KRQE-TV looked at the expansion of at-home COVID-19 treatments.
  • The City of Santa Fe unveiled an app to measure where COVID-19 is spreading in the city, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • A COVID-19 testing site at Doña Ana Community College now has oral swab testing, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University, both of which have moved to online courses, have seen low numbers of COVID-19 cases, KRQE-TV reported.
  • Former members of Calvary Church in Albuquerque say the church is guilting people to attend services in person, KOB-TV reported.
  • Jury trials in New Mexico will restart in February, the state Supreme Court said in an order on Monday.
  • The state Legislature may move money from some capital outlay projects to the state unemployment fund or general reservse, KOB-TV reported.
  • Albuquerque Fire Rescue said that most businesses in the city are following the occupancy limits in the current public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
  • Two members of the New Mexico State University basketball program’s “tier 1” group of players, coaches, trainers and others tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, the Albuquerque Journal reported.