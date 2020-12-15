State crosses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, with 28 additional deaths reported Tuesday

The state of New Mexico announced Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 deaths have now crossed 2,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health reported 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The department also reported 28 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 44. Only one other county, Lea County with 123, had 100 or more cases reported on Tuesday. The next-most was Sandoval County, with 97 new cases.

DOH also reported 29 new cases among inmates at three New Mexico Corrections Department facilities.

On Tuesday, the department reported 865 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 5 people since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 28 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Taos County. She was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 122,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,006 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 48,105 were designated as recovered by the department as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,600 since Monday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 157 establishments as of Tuesday, 21 more than listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,755,426 tests as of Tuesday, 14,025 more than reported on Monday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Tuesday, by county.

444 new cases in Bernalillo County

54 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

75 new cases in Doña Ana County

70 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

123 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

73 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

24 new cases in Roosevelt County

97 new cases in Sandoval County

75 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

40 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

44 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

Sixteen previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, three in Sierra County, three in Santa Fe County, two in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County) and one previously reported case in Valencia County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 35,044

Catron County: 51

Chaves County: 5,935

Cibola County: 1,935

Colfax County: 407

Curry County: 3,660

De Baca County: 74

Doña Ana County: 15,597

Eddy County: 3,761

Grant County: 655

Guadalupe County: 220

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 211

Lea County: 5,690

Lincoln County: 941

Los Alamos County: 216

Luna County: 2,174

McKinley County: 8,541

Mora County: 72

Otero County: 1,896

Quay County: 312

Rio Arriba County: 1,816

Roosevelt County: 1,214

Sandoval County: 6,830

San Juan County: 8,114

San Miguel County: 628

Santa Fe County: 6,464

Sierra County: 464

Socorro County: 797

Taos County: 1,005

Torrance County: 409

Union County: 172

Valencia County: 4,152

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 417

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 250

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1205

Lea County Correctional Facility: 191

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 153

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 135

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 92

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 142 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque