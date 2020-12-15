State crosses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, with 28 additional deaths reported Tuesday

The state of New Mexico announced Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 deaths have now crossed 2,000 since the start of the pandemic.
The state Department of Health reported 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The department also reported 28 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 44. Only one other county, Lea County with 123, had 100 or more cases reported on Tuesday. The next-most was Sandoval County, with 97 new cases.
DOH also reported 29 new cases among inmates at three New Mexico Corrections Department facilities.
On Tuesday, the department reported 865 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 5 people since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 28 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. She was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 122,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,006 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 48,105 were designated as recovered by the department as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,600 since Monday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 157 establishments as of Tuesday, 21 more than listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,755,426 tests as of Tuesday, 14,025 more than reported on Monday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Tuesday, by county.
- 444 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 75 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 70 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 123 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 73 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 24 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 97 new cases in Sandoval County
- 75 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 40 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 7 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 44 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
Sixteen previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, three in Sierra County, three in Santa Fe County, two in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County) and one previously reported case in Valencia County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 35,044
- Catron County: 51
- Chaves County: 5,935
- Cibola County: 1,935
- Colfax County: 407
- Curry County: 3,660
- De Baca County: 74
- Doña Ana County: 15,597
- Eddy County: 3,761
- Grant County: 655
- Guadalupe County: 220
- Harding County: 7
- Hidalgo County: 211
- Lea County: 5,690
- Lincoln County: 941
- Los Alamos County: 216
- Luna County: 2,174
- McKinley County: 8,541
- Mora County: 72
- Otero County: 1,896
- Quay County: 312
- Rio Arriba County: 1,816
- Roosevelt County: 1,214
- Sandoval County: 6,830
- San Juan County: 8,114
- San Miguel County: 628
- Santa Fe County: 6,464
- Sierra County: 464
- Socorro County: 797
- Taos County: 1,005
- Torrance County: 409
- Union County: 172
- Valencia County: 4,152
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 417
- Otero County Prison Facility: 430
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 250
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1205
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 191
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 153
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 135
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 92
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 142 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque