Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/16/20 edition)

State Health Secretary-designate Tracie Collins, in her second official day in the position, provided an update on the more-than 17,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that have been sent to New Mexico, the first step in the massive undertaking to provide the new vaccine to the vast majority of state residents. The current shipment, Collins said on Tuesday, “is being prioritized for frontline healthcare workers in hospital settings, starting with staff that are high- or medium-risk.” The principle, she said, was to provide doses “to those who are most at risk of exposure to infected people or infectious materials.” Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will need a second booster shot in four weeks.