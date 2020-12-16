Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/16/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- Note: The daily COVID-19 newsletter will take a vacation from Dec. 21 until Jan. 4.
- The state of New Mexico crossed yet another grim milestone on Tuesday—2,000 COVID-19 deaths. Read more here.
- The plaintiffs in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit said the state needs to do more to provide computers and internet access to students during remote learning. Read more here.
- The secretary-designate of the state DOH spoke about the start of vaccine distribution in New Mexico on Tuesday, just her second day on the job. Read more here.
- Seniors who don’t live at congregate care facilities want to know when they will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, KOB-TV reported.
- The state said it had to discard 75 doses of the vaccine because it potentially overheated during a delivery to Union County General Hospital, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The vaccines must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero.
- Frontline workers at Holy Cross Medical Center received their vaccinations on Tuesday, the Taos News reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths related to the disease, as well as 77 communities with uncontrolled spread.
- A 44-year-old third grade teacher from New Mexico died with COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- At-home virus tests will be available soon, the state’s health secretary-designate said on Tuesday, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
- There were 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among detainees and staff at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- A survey of Las Cruces Public Schools found that two-thirds of parents want their children in a hybrid learning model, but only about half of staff of schools want to do so, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The City of Albuquerque went over its plan for COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, The Paper reported.
- The $1,200 payments for unemployed New Mexicans have started to go out, KOB-TV reported.
- The City of Las Vegas extended its curfew through Jan. 15, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- The Santa Fe Reporter wrote about the NOVID app that the city of Santa Fe is using to aid against COVID-19.
- The number of visitors to Santa Fe dropped 42 percent in 2020 from 2019 between MArch and November, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- As travel—especially by air—has plummeted, Southwest Airlines issued a filing that said the company could furlough more than 80 employees next year, Albuquerque Business First reported.