State reports single-day record number of deaths, 1,702 new cases of COVID-19

New Mexico Department of Health reported 48 deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day for the state since the pandemic began in March. New Mexico has now lost 2,097 individuals to the virus.
New Mexico reached the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths related to the disease 246 days into the pandemic, but the state reached 2,000 deaths just 48 days later, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference on Thursday.
DOH provided some information on each of the 43 newly reported deaths:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque facility.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.
- A female in her 70s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County who was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
- A female in her 90s from San Miguel County.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in her 70s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Taos County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH also reported 1,702 new cases of the disease. The state has now recorded 126,045 cases of COVID-19. Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 537. Three other counties reported more than 100 new cases: Sandoval County (155), Doña Ana County (140) and Valencia County (121).
DOH also reported 75 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates in facilities across the state.
As of Thursday, 852 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. DOH said 162 individuals are currently on ventilators.
DOH has designated 50,784 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 1,175 since Wednesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 173 establishments as of Thursday, 10 more than listed on Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,796,603 tests have been processed as of Thursday, a whopping 29,195 more than reported on Wednesday.
The newly reported cases by county are:
- 537 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 28 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 31 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 38 new cases in Eddy County
- 28 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 94 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 31 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 75 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 29 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 155 new cases in Sandoval County
- 90 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 121 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 28 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Wednesday.
Nine previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, two in Otero County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Luna County). Four previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County) and one previously reported case in Otero County was identified as an out-of-state resident. One case previously reported in Cibola County was determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center. Those have all been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 36,137
- Catron County: 53
- Chaves County: 6,047
- Cibola County: 1,962
- Colfax County: 430
- Curry County: 3,711
- De Baca County: 78
- Doña Ana County: 15,826
- Eddy County: 3,867
- Grant County: 711
- Guadalupe County: 228
- Harding County: 7
- Hidalgo County: 216
- Lea County: 5,866
- Lincoln County: 951
- Los Alamos County: 224
- Luna County: 2,194
- McKinley County: 8,745
- Mora County: 74
- Otero County: 1,942
- Quay County: 316
- Rio Arriba County: 1,941
- Roosevelt County: 1,301
- Sandoval County: 7,091
- San Juan County: 8,354
- San Miguel County: 660
- Santa Fe County: 6,612
- Sierra County: 477
- Socorro County: 821
- Taos County: 1,032
- Torrance County: 419
- Union County: 178
- Valencia County: 4,370
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 418
- Otero County Prison Facility: 430
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 251
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 246
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 208
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 155
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 162
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 114
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 133 long-term care facilities, a decrease of 10 since Wednesday:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque