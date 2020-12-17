State reports single-day record number of deaths, 1,702 new cases of COVID-19

New Mexico Department of Health reported 48 deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day for the state since the pandemic began in March. New Mexico has now lost 2,097 individuals to the virus.

New Mexico reached the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths related to the disease 246 days into the pandemic, but the state reached 2,000 deaths just 48 days later, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference on Thursday.

DOH provided some information on each of the 43 newly reported deaths:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque facility.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.

A female in her 70s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Lea County who was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.

A female in her 90s from San Miguel County.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in her 70s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Taos County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH also reported 1,702 new cases of the disease. The state has now recorded 126,045 cases of COVID-19. Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 537. Three other counties reported more than 100 new cases: Sandoval County (155), Doña Ana County (140) and Valencia County (121).

DOH also reported 75 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates in facilities across the state.

As of Thursday, 852 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. DOH said 162 individuals are currently on ventilators.

DOH has designated 50,784 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 1,175 since Wednesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 173 establishments as of Thursday, 10 more than listed on Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,796,603 tests have been processed as of Thursday, a whopping 29,195 more than reported on Wednesday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

537 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

140 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

94 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

31 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

75 new cases in Rio Arriba County

29 new cases in Roosevelt County

155 new cases in Sandoval County

90 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

121 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

28 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

Nine previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, two in Otero County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Luna County). Four previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County) and one previously reported case in Otero County was identified as an out-of-state resident. One case previously reported in Cibola County was determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center. Those have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 36,137

Catron County: 53

Chaves County: 6,047

Cibola County: 1,962

Colfax County: 430

Curry County: 3,711

De Baca County: 78

Doña Ana County: 15,826

Eddy County: 3,867

Grant County: 711

Guadalupe County: 228

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 216

Lea County: 5,866

Lincoln County: 951

Los Alamos County: 224

Luna County: 2,194

McKinley County: 8,745

Mora County: 74

Otero County: 1,942

Quay County: 316

Rio Arriba County: 1,941

Roosevelt County: 1,301

Sandoval County: 7,091

San Juan County: 8,354

San Miguel County: 660

Santa Fe County: 6,612

Sierra County: 477

Socorro County: 821

Taos County: 1,032

Torrance County: 419

Union County: 178

Valencia County: 4,370

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 418

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 251

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 246

Lea County Correctional Facility: 208

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 155

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 162

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 114

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 133 long-term care facilities, a decrease of 10 since Wednesday:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque