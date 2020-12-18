Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/18/20 edition)

The state of New Mexico announced the most COVID-19 related deaths in a single day on Thursday, 48, continuing the trend of increasing deaths from the respiratory disease. “We must change this trajectory,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference on Thursday. She noted that it took 234 days to reach 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, but just 48 days to go from 1,000 to 2,000 deaths. “You can see the exponential rate at which infections are occurring, hospitalizations are occurring, people who need ventilators, how that is occurring and how many people we are losing to this deadly virus,” the governor said.