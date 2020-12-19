DOH: 1,442 new cases, 27 additional deaths

State officials reported Saturday 1,442 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths related to the disease. The latest cases of COVID-19 also include 11 inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department and one inmate in federal custody.

In total, New Mexico has recorded 128,930 cases of COVID-19 and 2,155 deaths related to the disease.

According to New Mexico health officials, 891 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 53,278 have been deemed recovered.

Bernalillo County again accounted for the most new cases, significantly outpacing San Juan and McKinley Counties, which had the second and third most new cases, respectively. The latest cases, by county, are below.

449 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

63 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

87 new cases in Doña Ana County

53 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

46 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

106 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Mora County

24 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

175 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

66 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

27 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

38 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

Bernalillo County also reported the most deaths, according to state health officials. The latest reported deaths also included an inmate held by the state Corrections Department. Specifics of the latest reported deaths from COVID-19 are below.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 30s from Curry County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 50s from Lea County who hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A third male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A second male in his 80s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 90s from Socorro County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

A male in his 70s who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

State health officials reported Saturday that a portion of Albuquerque’s westside had the most cases of COVID-19. The ten zip codes with the most reported cases are below.

87121 – 86

87401 – 60

87120 – 48

87114 – 44

87124 – 37

88240 – 36

87420 – 35

87507 – 34

88203 – 33

87123 – 32

The total number of cases of COVID-19, by county are below.

Bernalillo County: 36,998

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,155

Cibola County: 1,988

Colfax County: 453

Curry County: 3,763

De Baca County: 82

Doña Ana County: 16,048

Eddy County: 3,979

Grant County: 759

Guadalupe County: 245

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 218

Lea County: 5,964

Lincoln County: 967

Los Alamos County: 236

Luna County: 2,221

McKinley County: 8,964

Mora County: 81

Otero County: 1,982

Quay County: 319

Rio Arriba County: 1,998

Roosevelt County: 1,348

Sandoval County: 7,299

San Juan County: 8,659

San Miguel County: 687

Santa Fe County: 6,739

Sierra County: 488

Socorro County: 868

Taos County: 1,056

Torrance County: 431

Union County: 183

Valencia County: 4,441

Below is the cumulative number of cases among inmates held by the state’s Corrections Department.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 268

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249

Lea County Correctional Facility: 209

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 159

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 169

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 184

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 124

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

Below is a breakdown of total cases among inmates held by federal agencies.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 418

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The New Mexico Department of Health reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque