NM reports 1,272 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths

New Mexico state health officials announced 1,272 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths related to the disease on Tuesday. Among the 23 newly reported deaths were 3 inmates held by the state Corrections Department. Three of the newly reported cases were also inmates held by the state.
As of Tuesday, the state has seen 132,075 total COVID-19 cases and 2,203 total deaths.
According to state officials, there are currently 810 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 56,844 have been deemed recovered.
Bernalillo County again reported more cases of COVID-19 in one day than any other county in the state, accounting for about 23 percent of the newly reported cases.
- 302 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 54 new cases in Cibola County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 69 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 95 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 102 new cases in McKinley County
- 22 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 81 new cases in Sandoval County
- 171 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 23 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 35 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
Below is a breakdown of the latest reported COVID-19 deaths, by county.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Retirement Homes facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
- A male in his 80s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
- A male in his 60s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwestern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County.
Below is a breakdown of the cumulative number of cases by county.
- Bernalillo County: 37,859
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,262
- Cibola County: 2,075
- Colfax County: 457
- Curry County: 3,804
- De Baca County: 83
- Doña Ana County: 16,374
- Eddy County: 4,112
- Grant County: 785
- Guadalupe County: 253
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 219
- Lea County: 6,143
- Lincoln County: 981
- Los Alamos County: 246
- Luna County: 2,241
- McKinley County: 9,187
- Mora County: 84
- Otero County: 2,024
- Quay County: 324
- Rio Arriba County: 2,053
- Roosevelt County: 1,380
- Sandoval County: 7,497
- San Juan County: 9,085
- San Miguel County: 726
- Santa Fe County: 6,848
- Sierra County: 491
- Socorro County: 877
- Taos County: 1,088
- Torrance County: 439
- Union County: 184
- Valencia County: 4,537
Below are the cumulative totals of cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by the Corrections Department.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 276
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 218
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 187
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 140
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
The cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by federal agencies are below.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
State health officials reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs