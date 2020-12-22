NM reports 1,272 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths

New Mexico state health officials announced 1,272 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths related to the disease on Tuesday. Among the 23 newly reported deaths were 3 inmates held by the state Corrections Department. Three of the newly reported cases were also inmates held by the state.

As of Tuesday, the state has seen 132,075 total COVID-19 cases and 2,203 total deaths.

According to state officials, there are currently 810 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 56,844 have been deemed recovered.

Bernalillo County again reported more cases of COVID-19 in one day than any other county in the state, accounting for about 23 percent of the newly reported cases.

302 new cases in Bernalillo County

54 new cases in Chaves County

54 new cases in Cibola County

19 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

140 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

95 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

102 new cases in McKinley County

22 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

81 new cases in Sandoval County

171 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

23 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

35 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

Below is a breakdown of the latest reported COVID-19 deaths, by county.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Retirement Homes facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

A male in his 80s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

A male in his 60s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwestern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County.

Below is a breakdown of the cumulative number of cases by county.

Bernalillo County: 37,859

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,262

Cibola County: 2,075

Colfax County: 457

Curry County: 3,804

De Baca County: 83

Doña Ana County: 16,374

Eddy County: 4,112

Grant County: 785

Guadalupe County: 253

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 219

Lea County: 6,143

Lincoln County: 981

Los Alamos County: 246

Luna County: 2,241

McKinley County: 9,187

Mora County: 84

Otero County: 2,024

Quay County: 324

Rio Arriba County: 2,053

Roosevelt County: 1,380

Sandoval County: 7,497

San Juan County: 9,085

San Miguel County: 726

Santa Fe County: 6,848

Sierra County: 491

Socorro County: 877

Taos County: 1,088

Torrance County: 439

Union County: 184

Valencia County: 4,537

Below are the cumulative totals of cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by the Corrections Department.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 276

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249

Lea County Correctional Facility: 218

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 187

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 140

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

The cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by federal agencies are below.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

State health officials reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs