NM reports 1,272 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths

New Mexico state health officials announced 1,272 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths related to the disease on Tuesday. Among the 23 newly reported deaths were 3 inmates held by the state Corrections Department. Three of the newly reported cases were also inmates held by the state. 

As of Tuesday, the state has seen 132,075 total COVID-19 cases and 2,203 total deaths. 

According to state officials, there are currently 810 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 56,844 have been deemed recovered. 

Bernalillo County again reported more cases of COVID-19 in one day than any other county in the state, accounting for about 23 percent of the newly reported cases. 

  • 302 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 54 new cases in Chaves County
  • 54 new cases in Cibola County
  • 19 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 69 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 95 new cases in Lea County
  • 8 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 102 new cases in McKinley County
  • 22 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 81 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 171 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 23 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 35 new cases in Valencia County
  • 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

Below is a breakdown of the latest reported COVID-19 deaths, by county. 

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Retirement Homes facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 20s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
  • A male in his 80s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
  • A male in his 60s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwestern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County.

Below is a breakdown of the cumulative number of cases by county. 

  • Bernalillo County: 37,859
  • Catron County: 55
  • Chaves County: 6,262
  • Cibola County: 2,075
  • Colfax County: 457
  • Curry County: 3,804
  • De Baca County: 83
  • Doña Ana County: 16,374
  • Eddy County: 4,112
  • Grant County: 785
  • Guadalupe County: 253
  • Harding County: 8
  • Hidalgo County: 219
  • Lea County: 6,143
  • Lincoln County: 981
  • Los Alamos County: 246
  • Luna County: 2,241
  • McKinley County: 9,187
  • Mora County: 84
  • Otero County: 2,024
  • Quay County: 324
  • Rio Arriba County: 2,053
  • Roosevelt County: 1,380
  • Sandoval County: 7,497
  • San Juan County: 9,085
  • San Miguel County: 726
  • Santa Fe County: 6,848
  • Sierra County: 491
  • Socorro County: 877
  • Taos County: 1,088
  • Torrance County: 439
  • Union County: 184
  • Valencia County: 4,537

Below are the cumulative totals of cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by the Corrections Department. 

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 276
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 218
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 472
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 225
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 187
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 140
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

The cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by federal agencies are below. 

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 431
  • Otero County Processing Center: 194
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

State health officials reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities. 

  • Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
  • Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
  • Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
  • The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
  • Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
  • The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
  • The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
  • Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
  • Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
  • Avamere at Rio Rancho
  • Avamere at Roswell
  • Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
  • Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
  • BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
  • BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
  • BeeHive Homes Deming
  • BeeHive Homes Farmington
  • BeeHive Homes Gallup
  • BeeHive Homes Hobbs
  • BeeHive Homes Roswell
  • BeeHive Homes Portales
  • BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
  • BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
  • Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
  • Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
  • Brookdale Santa Fe
  • Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
  • Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
  • Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
  • Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
  • Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
  • Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
  • Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
  • Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
  • Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
  • Casa Real in Santa Fe
  • Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
  • Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
  • Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
  • Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
  • Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
  • Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
  • Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
  • El Castillo in Santa Fe
  • Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
  • Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
  • Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
  • Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
  • Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
  • Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
  • Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
  • Good Samaritan Society Grants
  • Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
  • Good Samaritan Society Socorro
  • Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
  • Hannett House in Albuquerque
  • Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
  • Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
  • Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
  • Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
  • Hilldale House in Albuquerque
  • Ladera Center in Albuquerque
  • Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
  • Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
  • Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
  • Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
  • La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
  • Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
  • La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • The Legacy at Santa Fe
  • Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
  • Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
  • Life Care Center in Farmington
  • Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
  • Mariah House in Albuquerque
  • Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
  • Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
  • Mission Arch Center in Roswell
  • The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
  • The Montecito in Santa Fe
  • MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
  • MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
  • Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
  • The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
  • New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
  • North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
  • Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
  • Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
  • Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
  • Princeton Place in Albuquerque
  • Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
  • Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
  • Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
  • Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
  • The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
  • Rio Rancho Center
  • Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
  • Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
  • Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
  • Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
  • Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
  • Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
  • Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
  • St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
  • Sundance Home in Gallup
  • Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
  • Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
  • The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
  • Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
  • Sunset Vista in Silver City
  • Taos Living Center
  • Taos Retirement Village
  • Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
  • Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
  • The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
  • Village Retirement Community in Roswell
  • Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
  • Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
  • Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
  • Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  • Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
  • White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs