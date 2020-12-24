DOH reports 1,927 new COVID cases, 29 deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,927 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 29 related deaths.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 487. DOH reported 293 in Chaves County, 259 cases in Doña Ana County, 133 cases in San Juan County and 101 cases in Sandoval. DOH also identified 11 cases among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at various facilities across the state.
The state has now recorded 135,166 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March, while a total of 2,272 individuals have died.
DOH provided some information on each of the 29 newly reported deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County who was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
As of Wednesday, 811 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than reported Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH has designated 58,917 cases as recovered, an increase of 980 since Wednesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 175 establishments as of Thursday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,861,862 tests have been processed as of Wednesday, 15,062 more than on Wednesday.
The newly reported cases by county are:
- 487 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 293 new cases in Chaves County
- 78 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 28 new cases in Curry County
- 259 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 92 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 65 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 73 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 14 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 101 new cases in Sandoval County
- 133 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 58 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 18 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 55 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county. Two previously reported cases were identified as duplicates in Bernalillo County and one previously reported case in McKinley County was not lab-confirmed. These have now been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 38,676
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,591
- Cibola County: 2,161
- Colfax County: 463
- Curry County: 3,847
- De Baca County: 83
- Doña Ana County: 16,765
- Eddy County: 4,248
- Grant County: 811
- Guadalupe County: 264
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 225
- Lea County: 6,271
- Lincoln County: 997
- Los Alamos County: 255
- Luna County: 2,279
- McKinley County: 9,321
- Mora County: 104
- Otero County: 2,059
- Quay County: 325
- Rio Arriba County: 2,113
- Roosevelt County: 1,411
- Sandoval County: 7,672
- San Juan County: 9,320
- San Miguel County: 779
- Santa Fe County: 6,955
- Sierra County: 503
- Socorro County: 907
- Taos County: 1,103
- Torrance County: 457
- Union County: 185
- Valencia County: 4,638
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 278
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 222
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 147
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 129 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces