State reports 1,465 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths

State health officials reported 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day Friday. The state has now identified 136,622 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases, with 428. Three other counties had more than 100 new cases: San Juan County (167), Doña Ana County (145) and Chaves County (108). The state also reported 2 new cases among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department across two facilities.

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) also reported 36 deaths related to the illness. A total of 2,307 have died with COVID-19 since March.

DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sierra County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

As of Friday, 774 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 37 since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH has designated 58,917 cases as recovered as of Friday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 175 establishments as of Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,912,551 tests have been processed as of Wednesday, more than 50,000 more than on Thursday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

428 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

34 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

145 new cases in Doña Ana County

31 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

66 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

13 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

38 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

99 new cases in Sandoval County

167 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

56 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county. Nine previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County and two in Sandoval County). One previously reported case in Bernalillo County was determined to be among inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County and is now reported as such. One previously reported death of a male in his 40s from Chaves County was determined to have been a reporting duplication and was also corrected.

Bernalillo County: 39,100

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,697

Cibola County: 2,180

Colfax County: 497

Curry County: 3,882

De Baca County: 82

Doña Ana County: 16,910

Eddy County: 4,279

Grant County: 824

Guadalupe County: 264

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 225

Lea County: 6,305

Lincoln County: 1,000

Los Alamos County: 261

Luna County: 2,293

McKinley County: 9,387

Mora County: 108

Otero County: 2,072

Quay County: 327

Rio Arriba County: 2,151

Roosevelt County: 1,432

Sandoval County: 7,769

San Juan County: 9,487

San Miguel County: 797

Santa Fe County: 7,024

Sierra County: 510

Socorro County: 911

Taos County: 1,116

Torrance County: 468

Union County: 188

Valencia County: 4,694

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249

Lea County Correctional Facility: 222

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 106 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs