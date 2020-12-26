DOH reports 609 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 609 cases and nine related deaths.
Bernalillo County had 125 new cases and was the only county that had more than 100 new cases. Only two counties had more than 50 new cases: Doña Ana County (74) and San Juan County (78).
DOH has confirmed a total of 137,226 cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic and a total of 2,316 deaths.
DOH provided some information on each of the nine newly reported deaths:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Tercer Cielo facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Montebello on Academy facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
As of Saturday, 749 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 25 since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH has designated 59,506 COVID-19 cases as recovered as of Saturday, an increase of 589 since Friday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 113 establishments as of Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,923,907 tests have been processed as of Saturday, 11,356 more than on Friday.
The newly reported cases by county are:
- 125 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 34 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 49 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 44 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 34 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 30 new cases in Sandoval County
- 78 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county. Five previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County and four in Doña Ana County). One previously reported case among inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County was determined to be in Valencia County. These have all been fixed.
- Bernalillo County: 39,224
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,731
- Cibola County: 2,183
- Colfax County: 497
- Curry County: 3,890
- De Baca County: 83
- Doña Ana County: 16,980
- Eddy County: 4,328
- Grant County: 829
- Guadalupe County: 264
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 227
- Lea County: 6,349
- Lincoln County: 1,004
- Los Alamos County: 264
- Luna County: 2,301
- McKinley County: 9,421
- Mora County: 109
- Otero County: 2,085
- Quay County: 329
- Rio Arriba County: 2,156
- Roosevelt County: 1,447
- Sandoval County: 7,799
- San Juan County: 9,565
- San Miguel County: 801
- Santa Fe County: 7,040
- Sierra County: 512
- Socorro County: 917
- Taos County: 1,126
- Torrance County: 468
- Union County: 190
- Valencia County: 4,726
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 222
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 128 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs