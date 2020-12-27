747 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The department also reported 30 additional deaths related to the disease.

It was the second straight day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases, though the holidays could impact who gets tested and how many tests have been reported.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Sunday, with 240. No other county reported 100 or more cases on Sunday.

DOH also reported eight new cases among inmates at five New Mexico Corrections Department facilities.

On Sunday, the department reported 758 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of nine people since Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living in facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A female in her 100s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A male in his 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A second male in his 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 137,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,346 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 60,528 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 1,022 since Saturday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 105 establishments as of Sunday, eight fewer than were listed on Saturday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,932,739 tests as of Sunday, 8,832 more than reported on Saturday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Sunday, by county.

40 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

45 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

56 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

46 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

20 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

48 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.

Four previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County and one among state inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility) and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been removed.

Bernalillo County: 39,462

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,761

Cibola County: 2,196

Colfax County: 501

Curry County: 3,935

De Baca County: 86

Doña Ana County: 17,036

Eddy County: 4,372

Grant County: 831

Guadalupe County: 264

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 229

Lea County: 6,395

Lincoln County: 1,010

Los Alamos County: 265

Luna County: 2,303

McKinley County: 9,449

Mora County: 111

Otero County: 2,088

Quay County: 331

Rio Arriba County: 2,175

Roosevelt County: 1,463

Sandoval County: 7,845

San Juan County: 9,606

San Miguel County: 806

Santa Fe County: 7,086

Sierra County: 514

Socorro County: 922

Taos County: 1,129

Torrance County: 471

Union County: 190

Valencia County: 4,748

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 223

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 129 long-term care facilities:

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs