747 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The department also reported 30 additional deaths related to the disease.
It was the second straight day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases, though the holidays could impact who gets tested and how many tests have been reported.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Sunday, with 240. No other county reported 100 or more cases on Sunday.
DOH also reported eight new cases among inmates at five New Mexico Corrections Department facilities.
On Sunday, the department reported 758 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of nine people since Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living in facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A female in her 100s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A second male in his 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 137,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,346 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 60,528 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 1,022 since Saturday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 105 establishments as of Sunday, eight fewer than were listed on Saturday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,932,739 tests as of Sunday, 8,832 more than reported on Saturday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Sunday, by county.
- 40 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 46 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 48 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 46 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.
Four previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County and one among state inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility) and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been removed.
- Bernalillo County: 39,462
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,761
- Cibola County: 2,196
- Colfax County: 501
- Curry County: 3,935
- De Baca County: 86
- Doña Ana County: 17,036
- Eddy County: 4,372
- Grant County: 831
- Guadalupe County: 264
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 229
- Lea County: 6,395
- Lincoln County: 1,010
- Los Alamos County: 265
- Luna County: 2,303
- McKinley County: 9,449
- Mora County: 111
- Otero County: 2,088
- Quay County: 331
- Rio Arriba County: 2,175
- Roosevelt County: 1,463
- Sandoval County: 7,845
- San Juan County: 9,606
- San Miguel County: 806
- Santa Fe County: 7,086
- Sierra County: 514
- Socorro County: 922
- Taos County: 1,129
- Torrance County: 471
- Union County: 190
- Valencia County: 4,748
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 223
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 129 long-term care facilities:
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs