DOH: 700 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths; hospitalizations increase again

The state Department of Health reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department also reported 36 additional deaths related to the disease and another increase in hospitalizations.
It was the third straight day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases, though deaths continue to be at a higher level than any time before December.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Monday, with 230. Only one other county, San Juan County with 106, had 100 or more ases. The next-highest was 52 in Santa Fe County.
On Monday, the department reported 788 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 30 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 36 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Woodmark at Uptown facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 50s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 90s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A second male in his 90s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s in Guadalupe County who had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
DOH also said that two previously reported deaths in Chaves County were reported twice; a woman in her 30s (reported the second time on Dec. 28) and a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Mission Arch Care Center (reported a second time on Dec. 27). These have been corrected and removed from the state’s totals.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 138,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,380 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 61,899 were designated as recovered by the department as of Monday, an increase of 1,371 since Sunday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 93 establishments as of Monday, twelve fewer than were listed on Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The number of cases on a seven-day rolling average continued to drop in the latest update, though the lag is significant over the holidays, reaching 1,149 as of Dec. 16 by date of collection. Some labs take longer to conduct and report cases.
The state conducted an average of 13,919 tests per day on a seven-day rolling average as of Dec. 27.
The test positivity rate remains well below the late November peak, at 11.6 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Dec. 27, but is still more than twice as much as the state’s goal of 5 percent or below.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,939,081 tests as of Monday, 6,342 more than reported on Sunday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday, by county.
- 230 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 22 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 45 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 47 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 46 new cases in Sandoval County
- 106 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 52 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 13 new cases in Valencia County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
Eight previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Chaves County and one in Colfax County)and one previously reported case in Doña Ana County was not lab confirmed. These have been removed.
- Bernalillo County: 39,689
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,782
- Cibola County: 2,205
- Colfax County: 501
- Curry County: 3,943
- De Baca County: 86
- Doña Ana County: 17,081
- Eddy County: 4,379
- Grant County: 843
- Guadalupe County: 264
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 229
- Lea County: 6,440
- Lincoln County: 1,012
- Los Alamos County: 268
- Luna County: 2,309
- McKinley County: 9,496
- Mora County: 113
- Otero County: 2,096
- Quay County: 331
- Rio Arriba County: 2,190
- Roosevelt County: 1,469
- Sandoval County: 7,891
- San Juan County: 9,713
- San Miguel County: 810
- Santa Fe County: 7,138
- Sierra County: 515
- Socorro County: 926
- Taos County: 1,129
- Torrance County: 472
- Union County: 190
- Valencia County: 4,761
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 223
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 128 long-term care facilities:
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque