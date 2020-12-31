DOH: 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,684 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 41 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Thursday, with 434. Four other counties had 100 or more new cases: San Juan County with 196; Sandoval County with 121; Doña Ana and Lea counties with 118.

On Thursday, the department reported 803 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 11 people since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 41 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Grants facility in Grants.

A second female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Grants facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A second female in her 80s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 80s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County who was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home facility in Carlsbad.

A second male in his 90s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A male in his 50s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Retirement Ranch facility in Clovis.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Socorro County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility in Socorro.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 142,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,477 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 65,533 were designated as recovered by the department as of Thursday, an increase of 1,315 since Wednesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 67 establishments as of Thursday, 10 fewer than were listed on Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,970,212 tests as of Thursday, 15,532 more than reported on Wednesday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Thursday, by county.

434 new cases in Bernalillo County

76 new cases in Chaves County

34 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

40 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

118 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new case in Hidalgo County

118 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

28 new cases in Luna County

94 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Mora County

36 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

53 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

121 new cases in Sandoval County

196 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

75 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

83 new cases in Valencia County

DOH previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Santa Fe County, three in Valencia County); one case in Santa Fe County that was not lab-confirmed; and one case in Santa Fe County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these now have been corrected, according to DOH. The county totals of COVID-19 are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 40,808

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,972

Cibola County: 2,257

Colfax County: 514

Curry County: 4,041

De Baca County: 97

Doña Ana County: 17,476

Eddy County: 4,544

Grant County: 904

Guadalupe County: 275

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 240

Lea County: 6,691

Lincoln County: 1,040

Los Alamos County: 284

Luna County: 2,365

McKinley County: 9,807

Mora County: 121

Otero County: 2,161

Quay County: 332

Rio Arriba County: 2,285

Roosevelt County: 1,503

Sandoval County: 8,161

San Juan County: 10,155

San Miguel County: 846

Santa Fe County: 7,355

Sierra County: 532

Socorro County: 954

Taos County: 1,152

Torrance County: 477

Union County: 192

Valencia County: 4,900

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 246

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque