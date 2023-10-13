Committee finalizes recommendations for energy transition expenditures

The Energy Transition Act Committee passed a resolution on Thursday that details recommendations for how to distribute energy transition funds that are available because of the closure of the San Juan Generating Station.

The most controversial aspect was how to distribute the $6 million set aside for economic development.

The committee voted 5-2 for four projects: two involving hydrogen energy, a pumped hydro storage proposal and one that would use coal ash to create things like cement and to recover rare earth minerals.

Two members of the committee representing the cities of Aztec and Farmington abstained from voting.

Those four projects faced vocal opposition from environmental and Indigenous activists who supported smaller, community-led proposals.

Convenor Jason Sandel acknowledged that the hydrogen projects may not fit within the guidelines for economic development funding made available through the Energy Transition Act. That is because the law prohibits spending the funds on fossil fuels. However, the developers modified their project proposals after learning that to utilize water rather than natural gas as the source of the hydrogen.

“I think that there are a number of different interpretations about if that’s a ban or if hydrogen is fossil fuel development or use, especially if we’re looking at green hydrogen versus blue. But that is part of the law,” Sandel said.

Green refers to hydrogen that is created through electrolysis by splitting apart a water molecule. Blue hydrogen, on the other hand, requires natural gas and uses carbon capture technology to sequester the carbon underground.

But, in a water scarce state, many opponents say that water should not be used to produce hydrogen.

Glenn Wikle, an electrical engineer and environmentalist from Santa Fe, described the hydrogen projects as high risk and said the two proposals consisted of “largely promotional fluff.”

“While green hydrogen would not directly lead to fossil fuel extraction, its development is intimately linked with the hydrogen economy concept,” Wikle said. “The hydrogen economy is largely a pipe dream. It’s a distraction cooked up by the oil and gas industry to extend the number of years corporations can profit until they have to shut down their oil and gas wells.”

He went on to argue that it is unlikely a hydrogen economy will ever take hold in San Juan County and that any investment into such projects would ultimately result in zero job creation.

Those projects would likely rely on Colorado River Basin water from the San Juan or Animas rivers in northwest New Mexico. The states that rely on the Colorado River watershed have been looking for ways to address water shortages in the overallocated basin.

The pumped hydro storage project would also use Colorado River system water, but it would be a one-time large withdrawal followed by smaller amounts to account for evaporative loss.

That pumped hydro storage project is also controversial and Committee Member Joseph Hernadez said people who live in the Navajo Nation chapters where it would be located have concerns. Hernandez was one of the two members who voted against the four projects. He expressed support for projects like one that would expand solar access to parts of Navajo Nation that don’t have access to electricity.

The selected projects will not necessarily receive funding.

The committee will send the recommendations to three state agencies that will distribute the funds. Those state agencies must go through a procurement process involving a request for proposals prior to issuing the awards. That could bring additional proposals into play, but the recommendations from the committee may provide an advantage.

Mona Blaber of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club criticized the decision regarding economic development funding. She pointed out that all four projects are water intensive.

Blaber said that the two hydrogen projects—Libertad and Big Navajo Energy—switched the entire nature of their proposals when they learned fossil fuels could not be funded.

“That doesn’t demonstrate to me that their motive in seeking these funds is to support the community. It seems to me that they see an opportunity for profit,” she said.

Instead, Blaber voiced support for smaller, community-driven projects such as Diné Building Designs, which hoped to use economic development money to employ members of the Navajo Nation and develop educational courses and training about sustainable building practices, or Diné Centered Research and Evaluation, which proposed using economic development money to strengthen food security including through a food cooperative.

Blaber said those proposals “come from within the community and seek to directly support Four Corners and tribal residents.”

In contrast, she said the four projects that the committee is recommending are from companies located outside of San Juan County.

She further argued that those four projects would not necessarily bring a lot of jobs. Blaber pointed to SonoAsh’s proposal. SonoAsh is based out of Canada and seeks to use the coal ash to create products.

A representative from SonoAsh acknowledged that at first there would be limited employment—about six individuals. But SonoAsh plans on building additional modules and bringing on additional staff.

Big Navajo Energy, which has proposed a hydrogen project, is based out of Utah and would employ 10 to 20 individuals.

Blaber said that, based on what is available online, Libertad’s hydrogen project would employ around 40 people.

Kinetic Power, which has proposed the pumped hydro project, states that it would create 50 long-term jobs.

Blaber said the four projects would not create “appreciably more jobs than could be created by investment in already existing community projects. These funds would make a much bigger impact on these [community] projects than for the large companies that are currently proposed. And these projects are led by people living in the impacted area, many for all their lives.”

Shiprock farmer Duane “Chili” Yazzie spoke out against the four projects as well and talked about how extractive industry has led to climate change.

He told the committee members to look into the eyes of their grandchildren and “tell that child what you’re doing, where you’re helping destroy their future?”

Indian Affairs funding

The draft resolution that was available prior to the meeting included recommendations that the funding for Indian Affairs be spent to “assist the Navajo Nation in development and implementation of a scalable and sustainable food security program which supports traditional and farm-to-table agricultural methodologies along with farm commercialization and energy transition opportunities to promote long-term employment opportunities.”

It further recommended looking at the proposal that the Navajo Nation and Navajo Agricultural Products Industries put forward for the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub proposal as an example for how various entities could cooperate.

However, the Indian Affairs Department had already erroneously sent out project award letters to five entities for the energy transition dollars. Indian Affairs Department Secretary Designate James Mountain explained that he had not known a state procurement process was still needed.

The final resolution removed the language about the hydrogen hub and recommended that the money be given to the five projects that already received award letters.

Mountain said that the meeting on Thursday was the first time that it was made clear that a request for proposals process must be followed. He had previously told an interim legislative committee that he was looking into whether that procurement process was necessary.

Mountain apologized for the confusion that the award letters created.

Displaced workers fund

Following a meeting last year, the Displaced Worker Assistance Fund created by the Energy Transition Act was used to provide direct payments to workers who had lost their jobs. These payments were intended to help pay health insurance costs.

The legislature also allocated additional money to the Displaced Worker Assistance Fund.

The resolution the committee approved recommends that up to $12.4 million—the amount that the Public Service Company of New Mexico funded as part of the Energy Transition Act—should be allocated to workers who lost their jobs with a priority placed on people who have not found new employment or who are making at least 25 percent less than when they were at the mine or power plant.

The remainder of the money, the resolution states, should be used to support career development opportunities such as training and apprenticeship programs offered through local colleges and universities including San Juan College, Navajo Technical University and Diné College.

Author Hannah Grover