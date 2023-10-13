U.S. reports record oil exports

The U.S. exported a record amount of oil during the first half of the year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

During that time frame, the country averaged 3.99 million barrels of oil a day exported. This was the most oil exported since the U.S. ended its ban on exporting crude in 2015.

Exports were up about 19 percent compared to the first half of 2022.

European countries were among the top importers of U.S. oil, with 1.7 million barrels a day going to that continent, primarily to the United Kingdoms and the Netherlands.

Another 1.68 million barrels a day were exported to Asia, primarily to China and South Korea.

The Permian Basin, which includes parts of southeast New Mexico, is among the top oil producing regions in the country.

Despite the record amounts of exported oil, the EIA states that the United States imported more oil than it exported. This is in part because many of the refineries in the country are not set up to process the type of crude oil that is produced in the United States. Instead, the United States primarily imports oil from its neighboring countries.

Last week, the country imported 6.3 million barrels of crude oil a day, which was an increase from the previous week.

Author Hannah Grover