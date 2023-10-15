Lujan Grisham announces new climate center

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new climate initiative to work to reduce the impacts of climate change on New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham announced the creation of the New Mexico Climate Investment Center on Friday.

“Today is a culmination of a set of celebrations at making sure that we’re environmentally smart to where we’re dealing with climate change credibly for all generations, and that we’re leveraging every single resource so that it makes its way to the families who deserve it, need the most and that’s how you change New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said.

The New Mexico Climate Investment Center is a green bank, which is different from a regular bank.

“While it’s termed a green bank, you’ll hear that term, it’s very important to know it is not a bank. It does not take deposits. It does not compete in any of those ways for commercial banks. It operates as an investment fund, focusing on clean energy and equity focused investments, period,” Beth Beloff, interim chair of the New Mexico Climate Investment Center said.

Beloff is also the founder and CEO of the Coalition of Sustainable Communities which worked to establish the New Mexico Climate Investment Center.

“It has been long prioritizing finding a way to finance an equity focused, clean energy transition that will benefit most low income disadvantaged and tribal communities,” Beloff said.

The New Mexico Climate Center was incorporated in June and recently attained nonprofit status.

“Its core mission is to act as a catalyst leveraging both public and private funds in a public-private partnership to mainly bridge financing gaps for equity focused clean energy projects that might not otherwise have access to adequate financing,” Beloff said.

New Mexico ranks as one of the poorest states with a large amount of energy-burdened households.

More than 150,000 New Mexican households spend more than 5 percent of their income on energy. The national average is about 2 percent, Beloff said.

The New Mexico Climate Investment Center’s aim is to relieve those burdens through increasing access to materials such as access to energy efficiency, rooftop solar ownership, solar lease programs and community solar financing.

For small businesses, the New Mexico Climate Investment Center will provide financing for energy efficiency, solarization and electrification, Beloff said.

The New Mexico Climate Investment Center is expected to “channel about $16 million from the National Clean Investment Fund,” Beloff said.

The nonprofit board will oversee the fund and is expected to begin a national search for a CEO with financial, investment, renewable energy and climate knowledge.

