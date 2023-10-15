New Mexico’s hydrogen proposal not included in federal hub announcement

New Mexico’s joint efforts with other western states to pursue federal funding for a hydrogen hub was unsuccessful.

President Joe Biden and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced seven hydrogen hubs throughout the nation that may receive funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or bipartisan infrastructure law. Those proposed hubs are now able to enter into the negotiations phase.

They include the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub, the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub, the California Hydrogen Hub, the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub, the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, the Midwest Hydrogen Hub and the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub.

About two-thirds of those projects focus on green hydrogen, or hydrogen produced using electrolysis to break apart water molecules.

According to a White House press release, the seven hubs will “eliminate 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from end uses each year—an amount roughly equivalent to combined annual emissions of over 5.5 million gasoline-powered cars.”

They represent a nearly $50 billion investment, which is one of the largest investments into clean manufacturing in history, the press release states.

“While we are disappointed in the U.S. Department of Energy’s decision, we are undeterred. I spoke with every project partner this morning and we agree: our bullish outlook has not changed and we will continue to move forward,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement on Friday. “I am incredibly grateful for the work of our industry project partners and their commitment to furthering clean energy solutions that will benefit generations of New Mexicans to come.”

Hydrogen is a controversial technology and many environmental advocates consider it a false solution that is expensive.

“Throwing billions at hydrogen hubs deepens our dependence on fossil fuels and worsens the climate emergency,” Maggie Coulter, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, said in a statement. “President Biden should be urgently investing in proven and increasingly affordable solar and wind energy. It’s wasteful and misguided to fund false solutions like hydrogen that only further burden frontline communities.”

Alejandria Lyons with New Mexico No False Solutions Coalition described hydrogen as placing frontline communities at risk and delaying a just transition.

The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, or WISHH, included several projects. Some of those projects focused on green hydrogen while others would have used natural gas to create hydrogen.

“We’ve repeatedly urged the Department of Energy to ditch hydrogen hub investments, which are ridiculous in a water scarce state like ours and will only intensify the climate emergency by emitting more greenhouse gasses and pollution in our communities,” Lyons said in a statement.

Not being included in the federal hydrogen hubs does not mean that hydrogen won’t be developed in New Mexico. One of the projects that the Energy Transition Act Committee has recommended to receive economic development funding involves hydrogen. But not being included is a blow for hydrogen proponents in New Mexico who have already struggled to get legislation passed at the state level to support development of hydrogen resources.

Author Hannah Grover