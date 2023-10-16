Politics Newsletter: A Ballot’s Journey

Want to get this in your email before it posts on the site? Sign up here for free.

Early voting began Tuesday in the 2023 local elections—and the problem of misinformation and disinformation are still the same threat they’ve been in years past.

Some of this includes what happens to ballots once they are submitted. They are scanned but there is no internet connection or modem installed in the tabulators.

The only internet connections are on the computer poll workers use to match a voter to their personal ballot based on their address. These ballots are printed and given to the voter who fills it in and takes it to the poll worker by the vote tabulator in the polling station.

A note about the vote tabulators in New Mexico. They are simple equipment: you insert your paper ballot into the tabulator, you hear a ping and the number on the exterior of the tabulator changes to reflect that your ballot was accepted.

Inside the box, the ballot is scanned and information from it is stored on a memory card that is transported by hand to the corresponding county clerk after polls close on election night.

While inside the tabulator, the tabulator scans the ballot to record the votes cast by the voter and saves the results to a memory card that is specific to that tabulator.

The memory cards are checked each night after polls close every voting day “to make sure that the numbers are aligning” when it comes to the number of ballots counted, New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Alex Curtas told the NM Political Report.

When polls close on Election Day, the memory cards are taken through a chain of custody until the cards are delivered to the county clerk’s office, or to warehouses in larger counties like Bernalillo County, where the results are uploaded to the statewide system which then posts the unofficial results onto the Secretary of State’s website.

The results become official after they are certified first by counties and then by the state.

The Nov. 7 local elections are for village/town/city mayors and councils/boards of trustees, school boards, municipal judges and other local boards throughout the state.

A complete list of local election candidates can be found here.

Early/absentee voting begins Oct. 10 and ends Nov. 4.

For more information on the local elections in your community contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can be done online at NMVote.org.

In 2024 election news

Greg Seeley, D-Albuquerque, announced his candidacy for New Mexico State Senate District 18. The current senator is Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque.

“I grew up in Senate District 18, I went to public school here from elementary all the way to attending UNM and after serving my country on active duty in the Air Force, I returned to my beloved hometown to raise my family here. I’m tremendously proud to announce my candidacy for New Mexico State Senate District 18,” Seeley said in a press release.

Seeley served in the Air Force for 11 years that included a one-year tour of Afghanistan. He has worked for the City of Albuquerque, Senator Ben Ray Luján’s office and Deb Haaland’s office when she was serving in the House of Representatives.

