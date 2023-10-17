I-40 in NM to get funding as supply chain hub

The federal government named a stretch of Interstate 40 in central New Mexico a part of the supply chain system for clean energy logistics industrial hubs.

The designation as a Regional Infrastructure Accelerator will include seed funding of $974,000 for planning.

The designation includes a coalition of partners including Bernalillo County, Sandoval County and the Village of Los Lunas with the Port of Los Angeles, California, Kingman, Arizona and Winslow, Arizona.

“Over the next year, the USDOT RIA will help accelerate project delivery through a variety of ways, including project planning, studies and analysis, and preliminary engineering and design work,” a press release states.

The USDOT Build America Bureau is expected to review agency funding programs to support infrastructure investments in the I-40 TradePort Corridor’s main hubs.

“I-40 connects New Mexico communities and businesses to some of the largest markets and trade opportunities in America,” U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich said in a press release. “I’ve been proud to advocate for and now welcome this strategic federal investment to modernize the I-40 corridor. This funding will help prepare the whole region for more clean and electric delivery vehicles on the road and maintain New Mexico’s central position in our nation’s supply chain and shipping network.”

“Our state trade ports and interstates serve as major trade hubs in New Mexico – delivering goods, supporting jobs, and driving economic growth across the southwest,” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján said in the press release. “I’m proud to have supported the RIA designation for I-40. This designation and partnership with USDOT will help fuel economic opportunities and expand clean energy infrastructure in New Mexico.”

All of the RIA recipients sign cooperative agreements with the Build America Bureau and establish work plans to bring the proposals to realization.

Previous RIA grant recipients include Fresno Council of Governments (on behalf of TradePort California), Doña Ana County, New Mexico (Santa Teresa TradePort), Central Ohio Transit Authority, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, Texas, Resilient SR 37 Program, California, Suffolk County, New York Midway Crossing Project, Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, Cleveland, Ohio, San Diego Association of Governments, and Pacific Northwest Economic Region, Seattle, Washington. More information about the RIA program and the Build America Bureau is available here.

Author Nicole Maxwell