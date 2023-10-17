NMDOH renews public health order to increase syphilis testing

The New Mexico Department of Health renewed its public health order on Monday to address the rising rates of congenital syphilis.

The order directs medical professionals to increase syphilis testing for individuals between 18 to 50 years of age. The order also directs medical staff to test pregnant individuals three times during pregnancy. The order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect for one year or until the cabinet secretary rescinds it.

DOH issued its first public health order to increase screening for syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease, in September 2021 in response to rising rates. The agency renewed the public health order last year and then again on Monday.

Syphilis, when transmitted to a developing fetus, can cause significant birth defects, miscarriage and infant mortality.

The state reported eight fetal deaths related to congenital syphilis in 2023. DOH reported a 660 percent increase in congenital syphilis from 2017 to 2022.

The department reported 76 cases in 2022 and The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 2,855 cases of congenital syphilis in the U.S. in 2021. That includes 44 cases in New Mexico. Those 44 cases resulted in health complications and deaths among newborns.

Key provisions of the updated public health order include:

Screening for syphilis for all adults aged 18 to 50, with at least one test in the next 12 months, or more often as recommended based on individual risk or pregnancy status.

Syphilis testing for pregnant individuals at their initial prenatal visit.

Syphilis testing for pregnant individuals at 28-32 weeks gestational age.

Syphilis testing for pregnant individuals at the time of delivery.

Syphilis testing for pregnant individuals who present to an urgent care center or an emergency room if they have not received prior prenatal care.

Syphilis testing for individuals with an intrauterine fetal demise at any gestational age.

Syphilis testing for pregnant individuals at correctional facilities, including prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers, at specified intervals and events.

Providers and members of the public who have questions can contact the DOH at: 833-767-3776.

Author Susan Dunlap