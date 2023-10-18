The state announces 11 recipients for the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced the first 11 recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund for a total of $18 million on Tuesday.

SB 7, Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund, was a bill sponsored by state Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Los Cerrillos, that easily passed during this year’s legislative session before Lujan Grisham signed it into law. The new law established a grant program for rural healthcare services, operated by the New Mexico Department of Human Services. The measure enables health care systems to apply for grants to provide new or expanded services in rural communities.

With the passage of the bill, the legislature made $80 million available in grant money for new or expanded services in 28 of the state’s 33 counties in rural areas. The first round of recipients will receive $18 million. The state will announce the remaining recipients of the $80 million in November.

The awardees include services for maternal health care including OB-GYN, behavioral health and primary care. These groups will receive expedited funding and are expected to implement the new services by the end of 2023.

New Mexico, like other rural states, faces an OB-GYN desert in rural areas due to the cost of keeping labor and delivery services available at rural hospitals.

The initial recipients are:

Covenant Health Hobbs: Expanding labor and delivery, pre-and post-natal care, and maternal health in Lea and Eddy Counties.

El Centro Family Health: Start-up of dental health services in Taos County.

Gallup Community Health: Increase primary care and behavioral health services in McKinley County.

Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center: Restart in-person outpatient psychiatric services that ceased during the COVID-19 pandemic and expand inpatient behavioral health in Otero County.

Laguna Healthcare Corp: Expand primary care services, pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology in Cibola County.

Mimbres Memorial Hospital: Expand pediatric outpatient, inpatient, emergency, and labor and delivery services in Luna County.

Nurstead Consulting Services, LLC: Create a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week drop-in facility to provide mental health support services in Curry County.

South Central Colfax County Special Hospital District: Increase primary care services, particularly for older adults, and expand substance use services in Colfax County.

Sunrise Clinics: Expand and increase primary care and behavioral health services for youth in Colfax, Guadalupe, Harding, Mora, Quay, Taos, and Torrance Counties.

The Learning Path, LLC: Expand in-person behavioral health services in Socorro County.

The Psychiatric Care Center LLC: Expand behavioral health services in Curry, De Baca, Lea, Quay, and Roosevelt Counties.

To qualify, the health care system must be a Medicaid provider who offers services including but not limited to primary care, behavioral health, maternal child health services, and specialty care.

Stefanics, through a news release, called the program “exciting” and Pueblo of Laguna Governor Wilfred Herrera said through the release that the program “acknowledges the unique healthcare challenges faced by the Pueblo of Laguna” and that it empowers the pueblo with needed resources.

Lujan Grisham said through the release that “living in a rural area shouldn’t be a deciding factor for the level of health care New Mexicans receive.”

Author Susan Dunlap