FCC expands eligibility to reimburse schools that offer Wi-Fi on school buses

The Federal Communications Commission voted to adopt a declaratory ruling that makes Wi-Fi access on school buses to be eligible for the E-Rate program.

E-Rate provides discounts and reimbursements for telecommunications, internet access and internal connections to eligible schools and libraries, according to the FCC.

“Consistent with the Commission’s past determinations regarding other eligible off-campus use of E-Rate-supported services, this Declaratory Ruling, if adopted, clarifies that the use of Wi-Fi, or other similar access point technologies, on school buses is an educational purpose and the provision of such service is therefore eligible for E-Rate funding,” the ruling states.

This comes as a means of closing the homework gap that became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The FCC vote to support our schools and equip school buses with Wi-Fi is a critical win for students across New Mexico and the country – especially in rural and Tribal communities. This has been years in the making, and I’m glad that the FCC will now take action to close the homework gap for millions of students,” U.S Senator Ben Ray Luján said in a press release. “There is strong bipartisan, bicameral support to help schools afford to implement this technology, and I look forward to seeing how this will help New Mexico schools and students achieve success.”

Author Nicole Maxwell