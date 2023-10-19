Study: Solar will dominate electric generation by mid-century

A new study by researchers from the University of Exeter and University College London indicates that the world may have passed a tipping point that makes it inevitable that solar energy will become the dominant source of electricity globally.

The study was published this week in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

This comes as countries adopt decarbonization plans requiring a transition to clean energy sources with goals of 2050 or 2060.

“Solar energy is the most widely available energy resource on Earth, and its economic attractiveness is improving fast in a cycle of increasing investments,” the authors wrote in the study.

Even without further climate policies, solar would come to dominate the electric grid, according to the report, which projected this would likely occur around the middle of this century.

The authors discuss in their study four barriers that solar must overcome. Those include grid stability, financing, supply chains and resistance from industries that are in decline due to the transition to clean energy.

Worldwide, about 13 million people work in fossil fuel industries or industries dependent on fossil fuels.

“These people are frequently concentrated in communities close to mine extraction and industrial sites, where the closure of these activities can have severe repercussions on the well-being of communities decades on,” the authors wrote.

This was seen in New Mexico with the closure of the San Juan Generating Station. While the economic impacts of that closure have not been as extreme as officials initially feared, hundreds of people lost their jobs at the coal-fired power plant and its associated mine.

Some of the impacts of the closure were mitigated through the Energy Transition Act. The San Juan Solar project, for example, prevented a huge loss in property tax revenue that could have devastated the Central Consolidated School District.

The Energy Transition Act also provided funds that allowed the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to distribute money directly to displaced workers to assist with the costs of health insurance.

One factor driving the transition is the decline in costs associated with renewable energy. Solar photovoltaic costs decreased by about 15 percent each year between 2010 and 2020. This contributed to a nearly 25 percent increase in installed solar capacity annually.

“The problem of high cost for renewables has changed into a problem of balancing electricity grids, in which large amounts of intermittent wind and solar generation pose challenges,” the authors wrote.

To address that, battery storage is needed. In New Mexico, many of the solar projects that are being built, including the 200 megawatt San Juan Solar project that broke ground this month, include battery storage components. But there are also concerns about the safety of battery storage in light of recent fires at some facilities that can be challenging to extinguish.

Just because solar will likely dominate the grid by mid-century does not mean that it will solve the climate crisis.

“A tipping point towards solar dominance however does not solve climate change mitigation or achieve climate targets, as it does not ensure a zero-carbon energy system,” the study states. “Solar-dominated electricity systems could become locked into configurations that are neither resilient nor sustainable with a reliance on fossil fuel for dispatchable power. Issues that could hinder achieving zero-carbon energy systems include grid stability issues, the availability of financial capital and critical minerals, and the willingness of decision-makers to get onboard a rapid transition that could generate substantial distributional issues in their respective regions.”

Author Hannah Grover