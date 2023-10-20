Northern NM utilities receive funds to mitigate wildfire risks

Two electric cooperatives that serve rural areas of northern New Mexico received a combined $26.7 million in federal funding to invest in grid infrastructure and help prevent wildfires.

The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships, or GRIP, program.

The DOE announced a total of $34.6 billion in GRIP funding for 58 projects across 44 states on Thursday. These dozens of projects are intended to improve grid reliability in the face of climate change.

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative received $15.4 million. It plans to deploy battery storage systems as well as microgrid capabilities at three locations that will allow the customers to access reliable, solar power. Kit Carson also hopes to prevent utility-ignited fires while avoiding impacts such as power outages to vulnerable communities. The cooperative serves an area that is prone to high wind events and faces increasing threats of wildfire and extreme drought.

The Mora-San Miguel Electric Cooperative, which has been impacted by recent fires, most notably the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire, received $11.3 million. The utility is in a part of the state with the highest risk of wildfires. In addition to helping Mora-San Miguel recover from the recent fires, the funding will also reduce the likelihood of future fires through efforts like vegetation management.

“New Mexicans have seen how vulnerable our power systems are to wildfires and other natural disasters,” U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a statement. “These historic federal investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help our rural electric coops harden their grid infrastructure against extreme weather disruptions and ensure our communities keep their lights on during wildfires and other emergencies.”

Author Hannah Grover