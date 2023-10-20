Senators want TV local access news to apply to streaming

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, and 19 other Democratic and independent senators sent a letter on Oct. 18 to the Federal Communications Commission asking for improved access to local media on streaming platforms.

Currently, traditional cable and satellite networks work directly with local television stations prior to broadcasting local news, sports and other programming.

Web-based streaming services are not required to work directly with local television stations.

These cable and satellite networks are called virtual multichannel video programming distributors or MVPDs.

“This retransmission consent system was the centerpiece of Congress’s commitment in the Cable Television Consumer Protection and Competition Act (of 1992) to providing local television stations the ability to offer American viewers more locally-focused programming,” the letter states.

In 2014, the FCC started to evaluate modernizing its definition of MVPDs to include streaming services.

These “virtual MVPDs are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as traditional distributors, including with respect to retransmission consent and requirements to negotiate directly with local television stations for the retransmission of their programming,” the letter states.

Since 2014, the proliferation of streaming platforms has exploded and the senators would like the FCC to reflect those changes.

“The shift from broadcast, cable, and satellite to streaming has profound impact on existing laws, regulations, and agreements that have been foundational in support of public safety and access to local news,” the letter states. “In light of these marketplace changes, we urge the Commission to examine the video marketplace and seriously consider how it can ensure the viability of local broadcast stations and promote localism.”

Author Nicole Maxwell