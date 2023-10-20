State Engineer will likely request $30M for Indian Water Rights Settlements Fund

The Office of the State Engineer wants legislators to bolster funding in the Indian Water Rights Settlement fund as four settlements await federal approval.

The settlements do not become enforceable until approval from the federal government and the courts. If approved, the state could be looking at approximately $200 million in obligations.

“We think it’s appropriate to start putting some additional money into the Indian Water Rights Settlement Fund in years like this where we have a surplus so that we aren’t faced with a crunch if these things all get passed three or four years from now…and we don’t have as good of [a] budget situation as we have right now,” OSE general counsel Nat Chakeres told the Indian Affairs Committee on Thursday.

The OSE will likely request at least $30 million for the Indian Water Rights Settlement Fund during the upcoming legislative session.

“It will not do all the funding, but it will be a significant down payment and a good first start,” he said.

Chakeres said the OSE will likely ask for allocations to the fund every year.

These settlements will also bring in billions of dollars in federal money to New Mexico for water infrastructure projects that will benefit both Native American and non-Native communities.

“These are very, very large amounts of federal funding in all of these settlements,” Chakeres said. “Most of them have major infrastructure components to them…Many of them involve very complex groundwater well systems that are going to have to tap into very deep aquifers because some of these Pueblos are in very dry areas and there’s just no surface water to be had in them. And then some of that water is going to have to be piped fairly long ways. But we really are happy that we’re hopefully going to be able to leverage literally billions of dollars in federal funding with these tens of millions of state funding as part of these settlements. We think it’s a great return for New Mexico. It’s going to help everybody here.”

The four settlements include the Rio Chama settlement with the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo as well as the Jemez River, Rio San Jose and Zuni Indian Tribe settlements.

All four have been signed by the state within the last two years.

Federal legislation has been introduced for both the Jemez River and Rio San Jose settlements and they received a positive hearing in the Senate. They were scheduled to go to a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives next week, but that had been delayed.

The state is still working to reach settlements in other disputes. For example, while the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo’s claims on the Rio Chama will be resolved through the new settlement, it still has unresolved claims on the Rio Grande and Santa Cruz River.

Additionally, the six Middle Rio Grande Pueblos have unresolved claims on the Rio Grande water.

“We need to actually gear up and stay very focused on our efforts to complete these settlements and other water management issues…that are on our plate,” State Engineer Mike Hamman said.

Author Hannah Grover