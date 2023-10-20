NM delegation speak about Congressional stalemate and what it means to New Mexicans

Two of New Mexico’s members of Congress, Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury, spoke on Friday about what it means for the U.S. House of Representatives to remain without a Speaker during a press call Friday afternoon.

U.S. House Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, lost an internal vote on Friday to continue as the Republican nominee after three failed attempts to become the next House Speaker. Leger Fernandez and Stansbury are both Democrats.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez, also a Democrat, was unable to attend the call.

Leger Fernandez and Stansbury’s call focused on how the lack of a Speaker could impact New Mexicans, especially in light of an impending government shutdown and two wars abroad.

“The Congress relies on having a House of Representatives, a Senate and the White House that are able to respond to the issues of the day,” Leger-Fernández said. “As long as the House of Representatives does not have a speaker it cannot take up any business on the floor, which means that the United States Congress has been ground to a standstill because of the extreme Republicans.”

Earlier this month, some far-right House Republicans initiated a vote to oust Kevin McCarthy of California from his position as speaker. A handful of Republicans joined Democrats in the vote, and Republicans have been unable to coalesce behind a replacement since then.

The deadline to prevent a government shutdown is Nov. 17, less than a month from Friday’s fourth attempt at voting in a House Speaker.

“We need a speaker, we need a Republican Party in the House. who are willing to work in a bipartisan manner with Democrats to get the work done that we need to do for America,” Leger Fernández said.

Should either a House Speaker be elected or President Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry of North Carolina be temporarily given more powers to be able to get some work done in the House, the government will shut down.

“This has catastrophic impacts for the functioning of our government, the ability to pass legislation to get the budget process finished, to ensure that we have emergency aid to address international and domestic crises, and to ensure that we can return to serving the people who elected us to do so,” Stansbury said.

House Republicans are expected to have a candidate forum Monday to choose another house speaker nominee as the clock ticks on towards the shutdown deadline.

“There are significant military, humanitarian and other crises happening across the world that need immediate attention, American foreign aid, domestic attention and crises that we have to deal with here at home including funding to address the Fentanyl crisis on our border and address other humanitarian and social needs here in the United States,” Stansbury said. “So, we are 100 percent committed to a bipartisan pathway forward.”

While the crises at home and abroad continue, the House Republicans do not seem to be united for any individual candidate for house speaker. As seen in the previous four ballots, about 25 Republicans voted against their party’s chosen candidate for speaker.

The Republicans hold a slight, five vote majority in the House of Representatives.

“(The Republicans) have the right to elect a Republican Speaker, but (the Democrats) would join them in an effort to do a temporary speaker so that we could precisely take the steps to prevent a government shutdown so that we could have a continuing resolution that would take us likely to the end of the year to give the appropriators time to put the final budget together,” Leger Fernández said.

A fifth vote for a new House Speaker is expected early next week.

Author Nicole Maxwell