Study: Hospitals often leave out information about abortion care

A new study comparing how easy it is to find information about abortion care in a hospital comparative to finding information about colonoscopies in hospitals found that hospitals are less likely to list abortion information than colonoscopy information.

The researchers, who published their study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, stated that they made the comparison because both are “common ambulatory procedures performed in both outpatient offices and hospitals.”

The study looked at 222 hospitals across the U.S. and found 79 percent of those 222 hospital websites did not list abortion care as a procedure available. According to the study, one in three hospitals provide abortion care.

Federal law and some state laws make it possible for both institutions and individual providers to refuse abortion care. The Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research organization, states that New Mexico allows both institutions and providers to refuse abortion care.

The study did not list the hospital websites the researchers considered for the study but it did state that the researchers included hospitals that provide abortion care training.

The University of New Mexico Medical Group provides abortion care through its clinic, the UNM Reproductive Health Center. UNM Health includes UNM Hospital which is a teaching hospital.

Neither the homepage for UNM Medical Group nor the homepage for UNM Hospital nor the homepage for UNM Health explicitly mentions abortion care. But, the UNM Medical Group website contains a link to family planning.

When a web user clicks the link to family planning, the web browser sends the user to a webpage that provides information about abortion care. A couple of clicks through UNM Health takes a web user to information about abortion care.

UNM Health spokesperson Chris Ramirez said that the UNM system, which serves individuals throughout the state, is proud of the fact that it provides abortion care and that it plays an important role in providing that care both for in-state patients and for the nation and regionally. New Mexico saw the largest increase in abortion care than any other state from 2020 to 2023 a recent study found.

The researchers of the study concluded their paper with the concern that when hospital homepages do not provide abortion care information, that lack can further stigmatize the care and contribute to the way in which the care is siloed since the majority of out-patient abortion procedures take place within specialized clinics.

Ramirez said the UNM system is “not trying to stigmatize this very necessary lifeline.”

He said it is a mistake to think of UNM Center for Reproductive Health, the clinic within UNM Medical Group’s umbrella that provides abortion care, as separate.

“We’re all UNM Health. We’re extremely proud of all the service lines we offer,” he said.

Ramirez also said that if the community wants a link available on the UNM Hospital homepage, that is something that could be considered, but he said it is not a request the organization has heard before.

If an abortion patient searches for “UNM Hospital abortion,” the web browser brings up UNM Reproductive Health Center’s homepage.

Ramirez said UNM Medical Group has more than one specialized clinic that serves different needs across the state.

