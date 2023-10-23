PNM wants to let more customers participate in EV charging pilot

New Mexico’s largest electric utility has asked state regulators to increase the number of customers who can participate in a pilot program that encourages electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles overnight when demand on the grid is lower.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico’s Whole Home EV rate does so by offering participants base electric rates of 3 cents per kilowatt hour if they charge their vehicles overnight.

When it was approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission a couple of years ago, the regulators set the cap at 3,900 customers who received rebates for charging systems and 1,000 customers who did not. The commission further requested that PNM file a notice once 75 percent of the slots reserved for non-rebate customers were filled. That notice would allow regulators to determine if the cap should be increased.

In September, PNM reached that point and, when it filed the notice with the PRC, the utility asked to increase the cap by 1,000 customers.

However the PRC is not ready to approve such a request quite yet. On Thursday the commission voted 2-1 to ask the utility to provide expert affidavits in support of the increase.

Commissioner James Ellison cast the dissenting vote. He pointed to the pending transportation electrification plan case in which PNM has also asked to increase the cap. Ellison said the commission will vote on that case likely in March.

He said the program has been in place for two years and just reached the 750 customer level that triggered filing the notice. Should more than 250 customers apply for inclusion in the program, he said they would only face a short wait.

Ellison argued that waiting to increase the cap would allow the commission to gather information about whether the pilot program is doing what it is intended to do and if the new meters associated with it are functioning as intended.

“There would be a lot of value in hearing how that program’s going,” he said.

Author Hannah Grover