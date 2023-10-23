Politics Newsletter: Still without a Speaker and how it affects funding for wars abroad

Hello fellow political junkies!

In yet another week of unprecedented times, we are still without a Speaker of the House after 17 days and four votes this week relating to two Republicans who failed to get the 217 votes needed to become Speaker.

However, each time, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York got the majority of the vote with 210 or more.

Should Jeffries win the Speakership, which is unlikely, he would be the first minority leader and the first minority male to become so.

Jeffries won 210 votes on the third ballot with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, winning 194. Following the vote, House Republicans met behind closed doors and voted that Jordan was no longer to be the GOP nominee for Speaker. The House Republicans do not have a House Speaker nominee as of Friday afternoon.

The last time a Speaker contender got 194 votes before winning was in December 1923 when Republican Rep. Frederick H. Gillett of Massachusetts finally won the Speakership on the fifth vote.

Lest we forget, in January Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, was elected Speaker after 15 ballots, a record.

McCarthy was removed as House Speaker on Oct. 3 which means that there’s been 17 days without budget discussions to keep the government open by the Nov. 17 deadline.

Meanwhile,war continues to rage in Ukraine and Israel and President Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a bill providing funding to both.

How this will happen without a House Speaker, we don’t know. There have been rumblings about some kind of agreement to keep President Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, as pro tempore but with added powers, making him speaker pro tempore.

Except, McHenry told GOP colleagues Thursday that he might quit as speaker pro tempore if his fellow Republicans try to get him to move legislation without a vote to expand his powers, according to reporting by NBC News.

Those are the issues stateside. There are larger issues going on overseas.

Biden delivered an address to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday evening where he stated that “we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or fighting against Russia.”

“You know, the assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy, and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine — people that were very badly hurt since (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his all-out invasion,” Biden said. “Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young sent a letter to McHenry in his capacity as speaker pro tempore about the $50 billion national security funding request.

The letter was discussed in an on-record press call Friday when the lack of a House Speaker was brought up.

Young answered that she has experience working in the House before her tenure as OMB director and that the speakership question “is a matter for the House to work out.”

“We’re doing our job here by letting Congress know what the critical needs are, and we expect them to act and act swiftly,” Young said.

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Science, Technology And Telecommunications Committee will meet Oct. 30 at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and Oct. 31 at War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa.

Interim Legislative Investments And Pensions Oversight Committee will meet Oct. 31 at the State Capitol Room 322.

For more information about interim legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

We are about 106 days until the New Mexico Legislature Opening Day.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2023 New Mexico Local Elections

The Nov. 7 local elections are for your village/town/city mayors and councils/boards of trustees, school boards, municipal judges and other local boards.

A complete list of local election candidates can be found here.

Early/absentee voting begins Oct. 10 and ends Nov. 4.

For more information on the local elections in your community contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can be done online at NMVote.org.

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here.

Have a tip? I can be contacted by email at nicole@nmpoliticalreport.com.

Author Nicole Maxwell