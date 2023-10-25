‘A plague on our telephone system’: Senate hearing discusses discuss robocalls

Robocalls have been more than an annoyance for many people since the days of universal landlines—and combating them has been an ongoing ordeal into the 21st century. As technology evolves, so do scammers, which is why the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband held a hearing about combating robocalls on Tuesday.

Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico, convened the meeting.

“It is important that we recognize that robocalls and robotexts are not just a nuisance, scammers use our telecom networks to defraud Americans out of an estimated $39 billion… in 2022 alone,” Luján said in his opening remarks. “That’s roughly enough money to provide affordable broadband to the current 21 million households enrolled in the affordable connectivity program for eight years.”

Issues discussed in the hearing included how robocallers evade Federal Communications Commission enforcement, the public-private efforts to combat illegal robocalls and suggestions as to what is needed to protect Americans from fraudulent and illegal text messages and calls.

A panel of experts from the consumer law, business and telecom industries addressed the subcommittee during the hearing.

“The FCC has been trying to solve the problem. But to date, its methods have not succeeded,” National Consumer Law Center Senior Attorney Margot Saunders said. “Either the FCC does not have sufficient legal tools to stop the calls, or it has not yet determined how to deploy those tools effectively.”

The problem is compliance and there needs to be incentives for compliance, Saunders said.

The issue is not just the companies that issue the robocalls and robotexts, but the voice service providers making money for transmitting the calls,” Saunders said.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, asked about fines on companies levied by the Department of Justice that had not been collected.

“We can pass all the laws we want here and we can take credit for passing these laws. But unless somebody drops the hammer on these clowns, and makes them pay a price… I think it’s going to continue to happen,” Tester said.

The National Consumer Law Center has proposed that the FCC adopt a methodology to get a temporary restraining order against voice service providers shown to be repeat offenders and that the FCC should immediately suspend those voice service providers immediately, Saunders said.

Representing the American business community was Megan Brown of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Legal Reform.

“The business community wants to end illegal robocalls and foster a safe and trustworthy communications ecosystem for businesses and their customers,” Brown said. “Companies take pains to comply with the TCPA and stand ready to continue assisting state and federal partners to go after scammers and those who intentionally flout federal and state law.

The TCPA is the Telephone Consumer Protection Act which regulates telemarketing calls.

Brown focused on four points: that legitimate businesses support crackdowns on illegal and abusive robocalls as a means of preserving trust in business communications; Congress can make illegal robocalls an enforcement priority; Congress should distinguish between good automated calls such as appointment reminders or other requested notifications from bad calls such as fraudulent or harassing robocalls and robotexts; and that the Subcommittee consider changes to the TCPA to “limit the abuse of our judicial system through class actions that do nothing to stop bad actors- many of whom flagrantly and repeatedly violate existing laws,” Brown said.

Josh Berco is the Executive Director of the Industry Traceback Group, a group designated by the FCC to traceback illegal robocalls.

“In the past providers had no way to know the true origin of the calls. Industry traceback solves for that. By piecing together the entire path of any given suspicious call, regardless of the number of providers involved,” Bercu said.“We obtain, within a day or two, the same information that would take enforcement agencies multiple months to get via subpoenas, and virtually all the data we get makes its way to those enforcement agencies.”

Scam robocalls peaked in October 2019 and have fallen by 50 percent according to data from spam call protection service YouMail.

“Robo operators feverishly evolved their tactics in this cat-and-mouse game and some embrace new techniques and tactics like generative AI, shifting from spoofing of numbers to using real numbers and have adopted strategies to minimize the evidence they leave behind,” YouMail Chief Technology Officer Mike Rudolph said.

YouMail keeps a robocall index on its website that shows there were 4.3 billion robocalls placed in September which is down by about 15 percent from September 2022.

“(YouMail has) taken a bite out of several of the most prolific robocall operations responsible for these few billion calls,” Rudolph said. “It’s not just the sheer volume game as every robocall campaign is different.”

Although there are fewer robocalls being made, more harm is being done per call due to advanced technologies, such as generative AI sounding like a relative in harm’s way asking for money to help bail them out of a foreign jail or to pay a medical bill. The calls can also pretend to be from a government agency.

If a consumer gets one of these calls, they are asked to call the person requesting help on the call from the phone number they have for the person, to call the agency they think called them about a debt or other problems from which the caller would ask for money to alleviate.

Generally, government agencies do not call clients or consumers, a letter is sent and the client or consumer is asked to call them and they never call directly and ask for payment.

The FCC has tips to help avoid phone/text scams:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.

If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.

Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools they may have and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.

If you use robocall-blocking technology already, it often helps to let that company know which numbers are producing unwanted calls so they can help block those calls for you and others.

To block telemarketing calls, register your number on the Do Not Call List. Legitimate telemarketers consult the list to avoid calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list.

To report a robocall/text to the FCC visit the FCC Complaints page.

