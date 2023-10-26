Bernalillo County Commission opposes LNG storage facility

The Bernalillo County Commission voted on Tuesday to oppose a proposed liquified natural gas storage facility that would be located in Rio Rancho and near Albuquerque neighborhoods and schools.

The New Mexico Gas Company says the proposed facility would shield customers from potential spikes in costs caused by winter storms.

“Our obligation is to provide safe, reliable service and one of the ways we do this is by having access to stored gas in the event of supply challenges or price spikes,” Gerald Weseen, a vice president at New Mexico Gas Company, said during public comment.

The commission voted 4-1 to oppose the proposed facility.

Currently, the company leases underground storage space at a facility in Texas. Should the proposed facility be built, the company could have more control over the storage.

Weseen said in the past the utility has not had full access to its share of stored gas in Texas during major winter storms.

He said the proposed facility would be on about 20 acres of land within a 160-acre parcel in Rio Rancho city limits.

“The design is based on industry best practices from about 100 similar storage facilities across the country, including in metropolitan areas,” he said.

The case is pending before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and a hearing is scheduled for December.

“This is really not our decision,” Commission Chairwoman Barbara Baca said. “It is the decision of the PRC.”

But the resolution will inform the PRC of the commission’s opposition.

Commissioner Walt Benson cast the only vote against the resolution, though that was not because he supports the facility being built.

“We’ve just only heard, really, one side of the argument,” he said.

The concerns expressed by the nearly two dozen members of the public who spoke up against the facility during the meeting include safety, climate change impacts, air quality and rate increases.

“The gas company is assuming that the demand for natural gas is going to continue on like it is now,” said Bernalillo County resident Jim Mackenzie. “That’s wildly optimistic.”

He said that incentives for heat pumps will likely decrease the demand for natural gas and that could create a stranded asset, which is when a facility closes before the company is able to recoup the investment into it.

Other public commenters referenced its proximity to schools—four miles from Volcano Vista High School and a few miles from Puesta del Sol Elementary School.

Baca said the proposed facility would be located within her district and expressed concerns about the potential for leaks or explosion. She also referenced the rate increase needed to pay for the facility.

Commissioner Adriann Barboa expressed hope that the resolution could help stop the facility from being built.

“I just want to say…absolutely not. Absolutely not. Not in our communities,” she said. “New Mexico is always the place that’s been known as the wasteland for the whole United States. We have so many Superfund sites that no amount of money can clean up. And absolutely not in this time where we are all feeling and living the impacts of climate change.”

Meanwhile Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada spoke about the impacts to ratepayers.

“Our families are already stretched to the limit when it comes to what they pay for utilities and just regular, everyday costs,” he said.

He further spoke about the energy transition and the push to phase out fossil fuels. Then he expressed concerns that the facility could impact future growth.

He said the population areas will grow to the west because there is limited room elsewhere.

“Whether we support growth to the west or not to me is irrelevant because that’s where it’s going to go eventually,” he said.

Quezada said the potential dangers surrounding a liquified natural gas storage facility could limit growth.

