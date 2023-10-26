Hydrogen company looks to locate in Albuquerque

Despite annual setbacks in the Legislature and losing out on federal funding, the push for hydrogen energy in New Mexico continues.

Now, an Australia-based company focused on green hydrogen research and development is eyeing Albuquerque as the location of its first facility in the United States.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Star Scientific Ltd. signed a letter of intent this week at the Sustainable Energy Council’s Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition, which took place in Australia.

In a press release, Star Scientific’s Global Group Chair Andrew Horvath spoke about New Mexico’s commitment to hydrogen, which he said officials expressed from even the earliest of the conversations between the company and the state.

That commitment comes as the state legislature has largely opposed hydrogen legislation and many environmental advocates have concerns about the water consumption related to green hydrogen. Green hydrogen uses water to create hydrogen through electrolysis.

Star Scientific plans to build a joint research and manufacturing facility in Albuquerque’s Mesa del Sol district, which also saw the recent announcement of a solar manufacturing company moving into the area. To make this hydrogen facility a reality, Star Scientific plans to acquire up to 50 acres that will house seven to 10 buildings. The announcement represents a $100 million investment that could lead to the creation of 200 jobs.

“New Mexico is on the map for companies looking for the best place to invest in clean energy solutions that drive the global economy forward,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “Star Scientific’s arrival in New Mexico is a win for the next generation of job seekers looking to make a difference.”

Author Hannah Grover