Luján, Blackburn introduce bipartisan resolution supporting nuclear security

New Mexico Democratic Senator Ben Ray Luján and Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced a bipartisan resolution supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency in its role promoting nuclear security.

“At a time of immense global conflict, the International Atomic Energy Agency plays a critical role upholding global safety standards and peaceful nuclear operations,” Luján said in a press release. “In my home state of New Mexico, we’ve seen firsthand the impact nuclear weapons can have on the community and to the long-term health of our citizens. This resolution makes it clear that Senators on both sides of the aisle are committed to a fully funded IAEA that has the resources to carry out its vital safety mission.”

The IAEA was established in 1957 to help countries develop and use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes rather than warmaking.

The IAEA also contributes to international peace and security as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The resolution asserts U.S. interests in preventing further nuclear weapon proliferation, securing nuclear materials and ensuring the IAEA has the resources needed to carry out its duties.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Illinois, introduced a companion resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The number of nuclear warheads has declined globally mostly due to the end of the Cold War between the U.S. and what is now the Russian Federation.

At the beginning of 2023, nine countries together had about 12,512 nuclear weapons in their arsenals. These countries include the U.S., Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, according to independent armed conflict institute the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Nuclear weapons that were considered to be potentially operationally available were 9,576, SIPRI estimates 3,844 were deployed including 2,000 kept in a high state of alert, which is the same amount as in 2022.

Author Nicole Maxwell