Former BCSO sheriff and undersheriff named in machine gun scheme indictment

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and former Bernalillo County Undersheriff Rudy Mora were named—but not charged—in a federal indictment involving an alleged multi-state machine gun scheme.

The two were referenced by their initials and tenure as high-ranking officials in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Mexican defendant is James C. Tafoya who used to run federal firearm licensees called JCT Manufacturing and Woody’s Weapons.

Tafoya’s half-brother owned Woody’s Weapons, but Tafoya operated it, court records state.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jayme Fuller issued a statement in which the BCSO is aware of the indictment and that Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen takes the allegations seriously and that he is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Maryland and New Mexico and the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

“Under the leadership of Sheriff John Allen, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is devoted to ensuring we cooperate with all partners to investigate any form of corruption,” Fuller said in the statement.

Between June 2018 and March 2021, in the federal judicial district of Maryland and other places, the five defendants allegedly attempted to obtain, import and resell guns and other illegally imported firearms, court records state.Tafoya’s charges include conspiracy to interfere with government functions and to violate federal law regulating firearms, two counts of unlawful importation of a firearm, two counts of aiding and abetting unlawful importation of a firearm, two counts of false statements in records maintained by federal firearms licensee and two counts of aiding and abetting false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee.

