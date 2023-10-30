Politics Newsletter: A new Speaker, a new Hispanic PAC and legislative budgeting

Hello fellow political junkies!

This week marked the end of the search for a U.S. House Speaker with the election of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, to the speakership after three weeks of attempts.

The House Speaker has mostly ministerial duties such as calling the House to order, adjourning meetings, administering the oath of office to House members and giving House members permission to speak on the floor as well as serving as second in line for the presidency should the president or vice president be physically unable to serve.

Closer to home, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and two other former members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus created a new political action committee to promote electing Hispanic Democrats to Congress, Axios reports.

The PAC, BOLD America, was set up to help incumbent Hispanic candidates keep their seats as well as help Hispanic challengers have resources to help them win in tight races, Axios reports.

The state is working on appropriation requests for the upcoming legislative session. The 30-day session begins at noon on Jan. 16 where the main order of business will be passing a state budget.

For those who follow the municipal/county budget approval process, which is done in the spring, this is similar because it is every department presenting their budgetary requests for the coming fiscal year.

In December, state economists from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group will release its Consensus Revenue Estimate for fiscal year 2025.

The CREG includes representatives from the state Legislative Finance Committee, New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department and New Mexico Department of Transportation.

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Science, Technology And Telecommunications Committee will meet Oct. 30 at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and Oct. 31 at War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa.

Interim Legislative Investments And Pensions Oversight Committee will meet Oct. 31 at the State Capitol Room 322.

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Mortgage Finance Authority Act Oversight Committee will meet Nov. 9 at New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority Office 344 Fourth Street SW in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee will meet Nov. 1-2 in State Capitol Room 307.

For more information about interim legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

We are 77 days until the New Mexico Legislature Opening Day.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2023 New Mexico Local Elections

The Nov. 7 local elections are for your village/town/city mayors and councils/boards of trustees, school boards, municipal judges and other local boards.

A complete list of local election candidates can be found here.

Early/absentee voting begins Oct. 10 and ends Nov. 4.

For more information on the local elections in your community contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can be done online at NMVote.org.

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here.

Have a tip? I can be contacted by email at nicole@nmpoliticalreport.com.

Author Nicole Maxwell