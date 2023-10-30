Three New Mexico projects win $680,000 in transportation grants

Three New Mexico entities won transportation grants totalling $680,000.

The City of Las Cruces, Ramah Navajo Chapter and Curry County won funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.

The projects are the City of Las Cruces Safety Action Plan and Demonstration Activities which won $400,000; the Curry County Safe Streets for All Plan won $120,000 and the Ramah Navajo Chapter Vision Zero Safety Action Plan won $160,000.

“Whether it’s a dangerous intersection or highway, or a need for better bus and bike lanes, no one can better pinpoint a community’s safety needs than the people who actually live and work there,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release about the grants. “In the past five years, the communities we are awarding these grants to experienced nearly 14,000 roadway deaths. To help change that unacceptable reality, we are proud to deliver this needed funding to help them address their unique safety needs and save lives.”

The USDOT announced a total of $86 million in Safe Streets and Roads for All grants on Friday.

Friday’s announcement was the first of two announcements for this round of Safe Streets and Roads for All grants.

The second announcement is expected in December and will include funding for safety improvement implementation, the press release states.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All grants are expected to award hundreds of millions of dollars for road safety investments.

Grants go to regional, local and Tribal initiatives designed to prevent roadway injuries and deaths. The grants were established as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as a discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds through 2026.

Author Nicole Maxwell