Politics Newsletter: Chaos and theatrics in the House

Chaos continued to reign in the People’s House this week with two censure resolutions and a resolution to remove another.

One representative being censured is rare, two censures plus a removal are—altogether now— unprecedented.

In her bimonthly press call, New Mexico 1st Congressional District Representative Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, said that appropriations bills were expected to be heard.

She also said that there was an unusual session Wednesday evening because the House considered expelling Rep. George Santos, R-New York, due to looming indictments. She said that, in addition, there was a censure resolution of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about her behaviors and a censure resolution by Taylor Greene against Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

All three measures failed.

Political theatrics aside, the real issue that has the potential of adversely affecting everyone is the federal budget and the potential for government shutdown.

The House and Senate have until Nov. 17 to pass appropriations bills or a continuing resolution to keep the government open.

Both the House and Senate are expected to continue working on appropriations bills until the Nov. 17 deadline.

The Senate passed the first three appropriations bills. The House began debating full-year appropriations bills after the three-week process to elect a House Speaker following the house ejecting Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s, R-California, from the speakership.

He was replaced by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, on Oct. 25.

“One of the things that’s really important for folks to understand is that whoever has the majority in the House controls the floor schedule,” Stansbury said. “So, if new Speaker Johnson and the House GOP would like to bring another resolution up to extend the budget for a certain amount of time, it’s fully within their power to do it today, if they would like to do so to avoid a further shutdown.”

Stansbury added that the House GOP, led by what she called the extremist faction therein, wants individual appropriations bills passed prior to approving a continuing resolution, Stansbury said.

Will there be another last minute continuing resolution to keep the government open?

“I think the likelihood of a shutdown is a probability and possibility. But there’s also the possibility that the Republicans will rally and pass some sort of limited continuing resolution to continue working on appropriations bills,” Stansbury said. “What is particularly insane about proposing to do that is that they would continue to work on appropriations bills (past the deadline), which would be a pretty unprecedented effort. That means that we would be a quarter into the new fiscal year that they still hadn’t even worked on appropriations bills, and by February, we would be receiving the budget for the next fiscal year.”

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Finance Committee will meet Nov. 14-17 in Room 322 at the State Capitol.

For more information about interim legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

We are 71 days until the New Mexico Legislature Opening Day.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2023 New Mexico Local Elections

The Nov. 7 local elections are for your village/town/city mayors and councils/boards of trustees, school boards, municipal judges and other local boards.

A complete list of local election candidates can be found here.

Early/absentee voting begins Oct. 10 and ends Nov. 4.

For more information on the local elections in your community contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can be done online at NMVote.org.

