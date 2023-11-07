Pilot program: More than 90% of asylum seekers pass credible fear interview when given help

An immigrant advocacy center found that when their staff were able to provide legal representation or help to immigrants facing credible fear interviews, the immigrant outcomes improved considerably.

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, a nonprofit based in El Paso, released a report last week detailing challenges the organization’s staff found and recommendations for change and statistical data on individuals seeking asylum in the U.S. The nonprofit initiated a pilot project over eight weeks in the summer of 2023 in two New Mexico immigration detention facilities: The Torrance County Detention Facility and Otero County Processing Center along with the El Paso Processing Center. The project sought to provide participating asylum seekers legal representation or help in preparation prior to the migrant’s credible fear interview. They found that the participating asylum seekers had a 91.6 percent pass rate at the three facilities.

A credible fear interview is an important part of the immigration process for asylum seekers, advocates have said. Often, asylum seekers are placed into detention facilities where there is documented abuse before they are allowed a credible fear interview with an immigration judge. Advocates who work with asylum seekers have said that asylum seekers are often brought to a room to talk to the immigration judge over the phone. The conversation is not private and the asylum seeker is often not given time to prepare. Sometimes the asylum seeker is not provided a translator and not all asylum seekers speak Spanish or English. If the asylum seeker fails to convince an immigration judge of the danger they left behind, the asylum seeker is most likely to face deportation and are often returned to life threatening situations, advocates have told NM Political Report in the past.

During the pilot project, trained lawyers and students worked with the participating asylum seekers. Where it was possible, the lawyers represented the asylum seekers during their credible fear interview. Where it was not, trained students worked with groups of asylum seekers prepare for their interview with the immigration judge.

Related: With shelter beds available in New Mexico, asylum seekers wait across the border in dangerous conditions because of a Trump-imposed policy

According to the report, the pilot project process was the first time the participating asylum seekers were treated as peers and were given information so that they could understand the process.

The guidance enabled the asylum seekers to understand U.S. immigration law without the legal language so that they could understand how to relay their need for asylum into a compelling narrative to convey “the genuine nature of their fears and the potential persecution and/or torture they face,” the report states.

But, the report states that Las Americas and other nonprofit organizations that serve asylum seekers cannot provide the legal services necessary at scale without a significant influx of additional resources.

One recommendation to help solve the problem is for the creation of scholarship programs for community members with lived experience and building a community accreditation program that would offer community members with free training and job placement.

“This would also provide a cost-effective way of expanding legal services to meet demand, giving organizations like ours a more sustained means of providing quality legal services to a higher number of migrants,” the report states.

Author Susan Dunlap