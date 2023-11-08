U.S. Supreme Court hears case that could imperil victims of domestic violence 

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday for the case which could overturn a federal law that prohibits individuals with orders of protection from possessing guns.

The case involves Zachey Rahimi, a Texas man who harmed his girlfriend in a parking lot in 2019. When he realized a bystander had witnessed his aggression, Rahimi fired his gun, according to SCOTUSblog’s coverage of United States v. Rahimi.

Rahimi’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, took out an order of protection. Federal law bars individuals with an order of protection from possessing a firearm. But Rahimi used a gun on five occasions after the order of protection went into effect, including one incident that involved him shooting into the air when a friend’s credit card was declined at a fast food restaurant, according to SCOTUSblog.

Texas law enforcement identified Rahimi in the shootings and served him a warrant. During the execution of the warrant, police found firearms in Rahimi’s home and prosecutors brought federal charges against him.

Rahimi asked that the court dismiss his case, arguing that the federal law prohibiting possession of a firearm was unconstitutional. Initially, two lower courts struck down his claim.

But the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal revisited Rahimi’s claim last spring after the Supreme Court decided New York State Pistol and Rifle Association v. Bruen, which broadly expanded Second Amendment rights. In the Bruen case, the court established a test of “historical analogue” in the law for gun control measures, according to Scotusblog. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a strict constitutionalist, wrote the majority opinion on Bruen.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger, arguing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, argued that the Fifth Circuit erred in its reading of the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision.

“Bruen recognized that Congress may disarm those who are not law-abiding, responsible citizens,” Preloger said.

Justice Katanji Brown Jackson questioned the historical analogue test itself by pointing to the fact that in 1791, when the states ratified the Second Amendment, many people, including those who were enslaved and Native Americans, were excluded from American voting rights and citizenship. Brown Jackson also invoked the recent shooting in Maine which took the lives of 18 people and injured others.

“But let’s say, I’m a legislator today in Maine, for example, and I’m concerned about what happened in that community, and my people, the constituents are asking me to do something. Do you read Bruen and step one, being go to the archives and try to determine whether or not there’s some historical analogue for the kinds of legislation that I’m considering?” she asked.

Rahimi’s lawyer, Matthew Wright, argued Rahimi’s case by saying that when Congress passed the federal regulation that prohibits possession of a gun during an order of protection, known as Section 922, that Congress “missed the mark” and violated Second Amendment rights.

He said that the federal government’s consideration of the case also came up short.

“Now the danger with any kind of historical inquiry is like the person looking down a well. So it feels like what the government is doing is looking down the dark well of American history and seeing only a reflection of itself in the Twentieth and Twenty-first centuries and saying, ‘that’s what history shows,’” he said.

If the court rules in favor of Rahimi, the court will broaden Second Amendment rights even further than Bruen did and impact victims of domestic violence.

Brady United, a gun control advocacy organization, released new data last month that shows that firearm homicide committed by an intimate partner increased by 22 percent since 2018.

Between 2018 and 2022, 82 percent of intimate partner firearm homicides were committed by men, according to Brady United.

Lauren Rodriguez, director of communications for Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office, said Torrez and other attorneys general who joined in an amicus brief in support of the U.S. DOJ’s position, are optimistic with the direction of the questions the justices posed in Tuesday’s oral argument.

“This case is important because these laws, like we have in New Mexico, protect the community by limiting access to firearms from domestic violence offenders – that would be at risk if the Supreme Court affirms Rahimi’s case,” Rodriguez said in an email.

Douglas Letter, chief legal officer of Brady United, said in a news release that allowing the federal law that protects victims of domestic violence to stand is “common sense.”

“The Supreme Court must now decide if it stands with victims of domestic abuse or a warped and distorted view of the Second Amendment constructed by the gun industry, which will only lead to more violence, particularly against women and children. The law challenged in this case is integral to protecting some of the most vulnerable Americans,” Letter said through the release.

Author Susan Dunlap