Legislation billed to protect kids comes with warnings of government censorship

The Kids Online Safety Act seeks to mitigate the issues that have run rampant in the social media world for decades, but broad provisions have sparked fear of government censorship.

KOSA seeks to set requirements to protect minors online by providing safeguards and accountability by “taking reasonable measures in its design and operation of products and services to prevent and mitigate” health problems associated with social media usage including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance use disorders, sexual exploitation, patterns that could lead to addiction-like behaviors and other behavioral health concerns as well as deceptive marketing or other financial harms, the bill states.

To do so, it would empower state Attorneys General to file lawsuits against companies that host content they deem “dangerous to children.”

“Big Tech knows that the algorithms they use to maximize time spent online also lead to harm, particularly for children,” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, who chairs the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, said in a statement to the NM Political Report.

New Mexico Senators Luján and Martin Heinrich, both Democrats, are among the 46 bipartisan co-sponsors of the bill.

The legislation has raised fears that it is too broad and could be used as possible censorship and potential First Amendment violations under the guise of protecting children.

Bill co-sponsor Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said earlier this year that it would aim at limiting transgender content. Others have pointed out how it could be used to suppress information about abortion.

“Our concern, and the concern of others, is that this bill will be used to censor legal information and restrict the ability for minors to access it, while adding age verification requirements that will push adults off the platforms as well,” Electronic Frontier Foundation Activism Director Jason Kelley said in a statement to NM Political Report. ”Also, enforcement provisions in KOSA give power to state attorneys general to decide what is harmful to minors, a recipe for disaster that will exacerbate efforts already underway to restrict access to information online and offline. The result is that platforms will likely feel pressured to remove enormous amounts of information to protect themselves from KOSA’s crushing liability—even if that information is not harmful.”

KOSA also seeks to give parents and guardians tools such as reporting channels for harassment or threats.

“Earlier this year, the Surgeon General issued an advisory that social media can pose a risk of harm to mental health. It’s clear that we must do everything we can to protect kids online by empowering them and their parents with tools to protect their mental health and well-being,” Luján said. “The internet connects minority and LGBTQ+ individuals across the nation, and this bipartisan legislation is a step in the right direction by requiring social media companies to be transparent and make their platforms safer by default, placing the power back in the hands of the user.”

Changes were made to KOSA to address civil liberty concerns, specifically those for LGBTQ+ Americans, Heinrich’s office said.

Children’s advocacy group Fairplay released a fact sheet about KOSA following its update in August that shows the differences between the initial act and the act in its current form.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico still has reservations about the legislation.

“While the ACLU believes that the privacy, online safety, and digital well-being of children should be protected, the ‘Kids Online Safety Act’ (KOSA) poses significant threats to accessing critical information while increasing digital surveillance for everyone,” the ACLU-NM told NM Political Report via email. “While well-intentioned, at its best this bill will broadly force internet providers to use invasive filtering and monitoring tools affecting all users’ privacy, and at its worst it will be weaponized to further oppress our most vulnerable young people. Instead of creating more systems for surveillance, Congress should focus on ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, can benefit from strong internet privacy protections and the ability to seek safe and trusted spaces to communicate online.” During the 2023 New Mexico legislative session, SB 319, the Age Appropriate Design Code, passed one Senate committee, but never passed a second.

