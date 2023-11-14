Commission recommends a decade of action and healing to address the missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives crisis

The Not Invisible Act Commission released a report with recommendations for the federal government to combat the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives crisis this month.

The commission, formed as a mandate by a bill Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland sponsored when she represented New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, released the report after hosting seven in-person field hearings across the country earlier this year. The commission heard testimony from around 260 individuals during the field hearings and the commission took what it learned to produce the report. The commission also visited Albuquerque over the summer and heard testimony.

The nearly 200-page report is a list of extensive recommendations to the U.S. Attorney General and to Haaland, who is of the Laguna Pueblo, and to improve intergovernmental coordination and establish best practices for state, Tribal and federal law enforcement to combat the number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives. The recommendations include categories such as law enforcement and investigative resources, reporting and collecting data, recruitment and retention issues for Tribal and Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement, criminal jurisdiction, victim and family resources and services and other administrative and policy changes.

The report ays the issue is not intractable and it calls for the federal government to declare a decade of action and healing to address the crisis effectively. It also says that the recommendations in the report are some of the commission’s recommendations for how the federal government can address the crisis.

According to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, an Indigenous advocacy group in New Mexico, U.S. policies that are viewed as racist or discriminatory against Native people are settler colonialism and are genocidal. Many view the missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives crisis and the lack of attention it has received by both media and government entities as a continuation of previous U.S. policies against Indigenous people such as forced sterilization which took place for decades.

One of the report’s recommendations is for a Native Nations Office to be created within the Office of Management and Budget to help coordinate federal funding programs. The report calls for a concrete proposal for funding to be ready and included in the Biden administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 federal budget.

The report also calls for a new assistant attorney general for Indigenous affairs to be created within the U.S. Department of Justice. That person would be tasked with overseeing public safety for Indigenous people and serve as an ombudsman for both families and victims.

Both Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal law enforcement are “overworked, underpaid officers who do not have the support they need to deal with a frustrated, angry, and often grief-stricken public,” the report states. The report includes a list of recommendations that include both supporting law enforcement with access to holistic support that addresses officers’ mental, physical and spiritual well being as well as better pay and retirement benefits. The report also recommends better training. Another recommendation is to try to recruit more women to law enforcement.

Other recommendations included in the report include addressing jurisdictional issues, better resources and services for families and victims and better data collection and all point to long-standing issues underlying the missing and murdered women and relatives crisis.

Federal responses to the Commission’s recommendations are due within 90 calendar days.

Haaland said through a press release that the work of the cross-jurisdictional advisory commission will help make Native communities safer. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community. Crimes against Indigenous peoples have long been underfunded and ignored, rooted in the deep history of intergenerational trauma that has affected our communities since colonization. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations, which will help us continue to galvanize attention and resources toward these tragic epidemics,” Haaland said through the release.

Author Susan Dunlap