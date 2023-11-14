Politics newsletter: 2023 local elections and a U.S. House censure

Note: Want to receive our politics newsletter every week in your inbox before it’s on the site? Sign up here for free.

The New Mexico local elections are over, and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver hailed it as successful with voters utilizing early and absentee voting across the state.

“As I’m fond of saying, New Mexicans recognize that our elections serve as a model for the nation. They are conducted impartially, with integrity and security, all while ensuring robust access to the ballot for voters,” Toulouse Oliver said in a news release Tuesday evening. “Many thanks to all the voters who participated today and during early voting, to the dedicated poll workers who staffed polling sites across the state, and to the election administrators who invested considerable effort in planning and preparation for today’s successful election.”

In all there were 250,182 votes cast statewide of 1,219,760 eligible voters which puts voter turnout to be 20.51 percent.

A noteworthy election result was the voter population and amount of voter signatures needed for a referendum to be placed on a ballot in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe County ballot question about signatures needed for a referendum was approved. Santa Fe voters approved an amendment to the city charter that specifies that the total number of voters in the most recent election including those who voted in the mayoral election rather than just those who voted in the mayoral election is the population used to determine how many signatures are needed for a referendum petition. Santa Fe voters also approved an amendment to the city charter that lowers the number of required signatures on a referendum petition to 15 percent. Previously, referendum petitions needed 33.3 percent of voter signatures.

Meanwhile, on the Hill

In news from Capitol Hill, the House of Representatives voted 234 to 188 to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, e for “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” CNN reported.

A censure is an official reprimand by a legislative body of one of its own.

This censure was brought forth by Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Georgia, and is separate from the failed censure attempt by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, last week.

A censure is the highest form of punishment in the House outside of removal from office. It is usually done when a representative has been convicted of a crime. Censure does not remove the person from the House nor does it hold any further penalties beyond a public ostracism.

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Senate Rules Committee will meet at 9 a.m. at UNM Continuing Education Conference Center 1634 University Blvd NE North Building Room B & C in Albuquerque.

Interim Legislative Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Committee will meet Nov. 13 at the McKinley County Courthouse Annex West Conference Room, 2nd Floor 207 West Hill Avenue in Gallup.

Interim Legislative Finance Committee will meet Nov. 14-17 in Room 322 at the State Capitol.

Interim Legislative Education Study Committee will meet Nov. 15-17 in Room 307 at the State Capitol.

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee will meet Nov. 20-21 in Room 322 at the State Capitol.

For more information about interim legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

There are 64 days until the New Mexico Legislature Opening Day.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2024 New Mexico Primary Elections

The 2024 election cycle has been underway for months with debates, ads and campaign events across the state and country.

The New Mexico Primary is set for June 4. Candidate filing day is in February.

The 2024 General Election day is Nov. 5.

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

