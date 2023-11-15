Opponents, proponents speak out about clean car standards during hearing

The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board and the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board are hearing arguments for and against Advanced Clean Cars and Trucks standards this week.

These standards are based on California regulations and New Mexico is limited by federal law on which areas of California’s regulations it can change if it chooses to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars and Trucks standards rather than sticking with federal standards.

The majority of the discussion centered around electric vehicles as the standards would require a certain percentage of vehicles that manufacturers send to New Mexico starting with model year 2027 to have zero tailpipe emissions. That means manufacturers will need to provide increasing numbers of electric vehicles or qualified plug-in hybrids or hydrogen vehicles. By 2032, 82 percent of cars delivered by automakers to New Mexico would need to be zero-emission vehicles.

“New Mexico is not proposing these rules in a vacuum,” state Environmental Protection Division Director Michelle Miami said, highlighting various federal programs, policies and incentives that aim to increase adoption of cleaner technologies in the face of climate change. She said the rules will help the state obtain and spend federal funds.

At the same time, she acknowledged that electric vehicle ownership is not feasible or in the best interest of every New Mexico family and she said the proposal keeps that in mind. Miami said the rule doesn’t prevent anyone from purchasing or driving a traditional fossil fuel vehicle. She said the rule also has a longer timeline than California’s standards.

She said adopting the rule could benefit New Mexico because manufacturers will prioritize sending zero-emission vehicles to states with the clean car standards.

“While the rule may be perceived as too much too fast for New Mexico by some, it’s also perceived as not enough for New Mexico by others,” she said.

Opponents, including employees of Garcia Honda, expressed a variety of concerns including battery life, price tags to purchase, limited knowledge about servicing electric vehicles, lack of charging infrastructure and limited range that could create challenges for people who have to commute long distances.

“For me, an EV is a fun drive on weekends and a quick run to the store,” Steven Alamillo, a sales manager in the auto industry, said. He said he uses a hybrid for other trips, but owns both a hybrid and an electric vehicle.

Some opponents appeared to believe that the rule would mandate that people, including low-income residents living in apartments, purchase electric vehicles that they couldn’t afford. However, the rule does not require buyers to make any changes to their shopping habits. Proponents say instead it will increase the availability of electric vehicles for customers who do want them. Several electric vehicle owners spoke about waiting lists or having to go out of state to purchase their cars.

But, for proponents, that is just one benefit. Increased access to electric vehicles, they say, may speed up the transition away from fossil fuels. Even the majority of the opponents acknowledged that the car market is increasingly moving toward electric vehicles.

The opponents say that the adoption should be based on market forces, not government mandates.

State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, was among the opponents. He said some of his constituents drive 60 to 80 miles in one direction to get to work and that some of them do not have electricity at their houses.

He said that officials need to slow down and “think about everybody in the state, not just one group that has easy accessibility to chargers in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces.”

He further argued that the state can’t create demand for electric vehicles if it does not exist.

State Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, also said that the rules do not take into account the realities of rural New Mexico.

After their remarks, Jerry Valdez with the New Mexico Department of Transportation provided updates on planned expansion of charging infrastructure, including corridors where there will be chargers every 50 miles.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, disagreed with his colleagues. He said society is dealing with the existential challenge of climate change and that the state needs to “lead the way with smart rules and smart policies.”

Steinborn said he believes the rule will “drive industry and encourage their movement in the right direction.”

He said the need to reduce emissions is one of the biggest challenges governments face worldwide.

“We have this moral obligation, and governing obligation I believe, to aggressively arrest climate emissions and we know that the automobile sector and automobile emissions are one of the largest sources of these pollutants,” he said.

Dr. Angelo Tomedi, a family practice physician with an office in Socorro, said the rules could also save lives by reducing pollution.

Samantha Kow from Conservation Voters New Mexico described the proposal as “one of the most effective climate policies we can implement to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

