New Mexico delegation announce $10 million to better leverage funds for early childhood infrastructure

The New Mexico congressional delegation, all Democrats, announced $10 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve early childhood education and care in the state.

The federal funds will be available through a grant called the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five program. It will enable the state to better leverage funds already available and will support comprehensive initiatives aimed at bolstering the state’s early childhood infrastructure.

The state has been spending on early childhood care and education and the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department reported budget increases for both the current fiscal year and for its legislative request for the following fiscal year. Voters also approved a constitutional amendment last year that increased the distribution of the Land Grant Permanent Fund to 1.25 percent, a portion of which went to the ECECD. The other portion went to the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Sen. Martin Heinrich said the federal funding will build on work that’s been done to invest in early childhood education and care. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said the investments are “investments in the future of New Mexico.”

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, of the first congressional district, called it an investment “in a brighter future.” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, of the third congressional district, called it an “opportunity” and Rep. Gabe Vasquez, of the second congressional district, said it was “improving New Mexico’s future.”

Author Susan Dunlap