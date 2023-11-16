New Mexico water projects receive more than $5 million in federal funding

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced approximately $51 million in funding for water projects on Tuesday. That includes more than $5 million for projects in New Mexico.

“Adequate, resilient and safe water supplies are fundamental to the health, economy and security of every community in our nation,” Secretary Deb Haaland said in a press release.

That money includes $3 million for the Chama Peak Alliance for forest thinning that should reduce the chance of devastating wildfires that could compromise important water resources. This thinning is intended to protect the Rio Chama headwaters as well as the San Juan-Chama project, which moves San Juan River water into the Rio Grande basin and ultimately benefits New Mexico cities like Albuquerque.

The funding also includes approximately $2.5 million for the Pueblo of Isleta for watershed restoration projects on public and private lands that include sacred ancestral and cultural sites, including the Pottery Mound.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Interior Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Michael Brain described the projects as locally-led initiatives and said they will “demonstrate quantifiable and sustained water savings, all while providing a direct benefit to the surrounding ecosystems.”

“These types of projects and robust cooperation with stakeholders are helping to improve watershed health and increase water reliability and access for families, farmers, and Tribes,” he said.



Author Hannah Grover