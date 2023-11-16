NMAG joins amicus brief in support of women who sued Texas over medical emergency exception under state’s abortion ban

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez joined 20 other attorneys general this week in an amicus brief in support of a group of Texas women who sued the state over its medical emergency exception under its state abortion laws.

Zurawski v. Texas was launched in March in a Texas district court and it asked the court to clarify Texas medical emergency exception under Texas law banning abortion. The women who initiated the suit each allege they were denied abortions in Texas despite suffering dangerous pregnancy complications that endangered their lives.

The Texas district court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and ordered a temporary injunction on Texas’ medical emergency exception. The state appealed the district court judge’s ruling and the coalition of 21 states, including New Mexico, filed an amicus brief, or “friend of the court” in support of the Texas women who filed suit.

Co-led by California and New York attorneys general, the amicus brief cites the impact of traveling to other states for Texas pregnant people for medical care because Texas laws prevent medical providers from performing abortion when the patient’s health and life is in danger.

“When Texas residents are denied emergency abortion care, many undertake lengthy travel to amici States—exacerbating the risks to their health and assuming often significant financial burdens—to receive the emergency care that they need. This places additional pressures on amici’s already overwhelmed hospital systems, especially in the rural and underserved areas of amici New Mexico and Colorado that are closest to Texas,” the brief states.

The brief provides examples of how the Texas law has impacted pregnant individuals. A physician reported that a Texas hospital asked her to accept a patient and transferred the patient because of a detectable fetal cardiac activity despite the fact that the patient’s life was in danger due to pregnancy-related complications and that she was in an unstable condition, the brief states.

According to the brief, a recent study of maternal morbidity at two Texas hospitals following the enactment of the Texas six-week abortion ban found that when a pregnant patient presented at the hospital with specified pregnancy complications, and the hospital maintained observation-only care until serious infection developed or the fetus no longer exhibited cardiac activity, the rate of serious maternal morbidity almost doubled to 57 percent. When physicians follow standard protocols of terminating a pregnancy to preserve the patient’s health or life, the maternal morbidity rate is 33 percent, the brief states.

All of the women who filed the lawsuit were forced to travel to Washington, Maryland and Colorado for abortions while in grave danger for their lives because Texas providers refused care, the brief states.

The brief also cites the financial cost for pregnant individuals forced to travel out of state for an emergency abortion during a pregnancy-related complication. In a hospital setting, an emergency abortion can cost as much as $30,000 for a high-risk patient, the brief states. And when Texas individuals are forced to travel out of state for that care, they may have to pay out of pocket or seek help from an abortion fund, which may not be able to provide help due to eligibility criteria or limited resources, the brief states.

“Emergency healthcare should never be politicized or compromised,” Torrez said through a news release. “Texas has created an unsafe space for pregnant women who need care in some of the most vital times in their lives. I gladly joined this effort as we must support women throughout the country who continue to struggle accessing essential healthcare due to radical bans.”

Author Susan Dunlap