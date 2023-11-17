Government to remain open after Biden signs resolution

President Joe Biden signed legislation to prevent a government shutdown Thursday night.

“Last night I signed a bill preventing a government shutdown,” Biden posted to his Facebook page. “It’s an important step, but we have more to do. I urge Congress to address our national security and domestic needs — and House Republicans to stop wasting time on extreme bills and honor our bipartisan budget agreement.”

The continuing resolution provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations to federal agencies through Jan. 19, for continuing projects and activities funded in four appropriations bills and provides funding through Feb. 2 for the eight remaining appropriations bills.

The continuing resolution was approved by the House on a 336 to 95 vote on Tuesday and passed the Senate Wednesday on an 87 to 11 vote.

The continuing resolution comes after months of negotiations and chaos in the U.S. House of Representatives that included then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, being removed from the speakership followed by three weeks of failed votes for a new speaker before current House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, was named speaker.

Author Nicole Maxwell