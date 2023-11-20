Politics Newsletter: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law turns two, Santos will not seek re-election

Hello fellow political junkies!

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been active for two years and the all-Democratic New Mexico congressional delegation marked the occasion last week.

“Two years ago, we made the biggest investment in our infrastructure in generations. So far, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already provided more than $4.4 billion for 338 announced projects in New Mexico,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said. “I championed important provisions in the bill to grow the middle class, increase paychecks, and strengthen our enchanted economy. I’m especially proud of the fact that we invested in rural America and in rural New Mexico at levels not seen since the New Deal.”

The keyword is bipartisan as Rep. Gabe Vasquez said about how the bill was an across-the-aisle effort.

“Today, I am working to ensure those funds are delivered to my district and to continue working across the aisle to ensure my constituents receive their fair share,” Vasquez said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided funding for roads and bridges, public transportation, flood mitigation and environmental efforts.

“This once-in-a-generation investment is not only revitalizing our transportation and communications systems, but also safeguarding our environment by plugging orphaned wells and improving wastewater systems for Native communities,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján said. “I’m honored to stand with my New Mexico colleagues to highlight the anniversary of this landmark legislation that is continuing to make a difference for communities in New Mexico and across the nation.”

Here is a list of some of the funding New Mexico has received from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

$1.8 billion for roads and bridges

$379 million over five years, based on formula funding, for public transit. To date, New Mexico has been allocated $147.2 million to improve public transportation

$710 million for clean drinking water

$362.3 million for infrastructure resilience, including $23.4 million through the Army Corps of Engineers for flood mitigation.

$160 million, the first installment of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support the completion of the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System pipeline.

$3 billion to help tribes and pueblos deploy broadband infrastructure

$52.4 million for capping orphaned oil and gas wells and reclaiming abandoned mine lands and $20.7 million has been allocated to cleaning up Superfund and brownfield sites.

$38 million over five years, based on formula funding, to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network.

$74.9 million for clean energy, energy efficiency, and power

$50 million for airports

$33 million for clean school buses and low emission buses

173,000 New Mexico households saving on broadband: For information and to see about qualifying for internet programs, visit GetInternet.gov.

Meanwhile, on the Hill

The House and Senate approved a continuing resolution to keep the government open and avoid a government shutdown while Congress continues its work on appropriations bills.

Rep. George Santos, R-New York, announced Thursday that he was not going to run for re-election in 2024 following a House Committee on Ethics report about Santos’ alleged misconduct in reference to campaign finance issues including using campaign funds for personal reasons.

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee will meet Nov. 20-21 in Room 307 at the State Capitol.

Interim Legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee will meet Nov. 20-21 in Room 322 at the State Capitol.

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Health and Human Services Committee will meet Nov. 28-Dec. 1 in Room 321 at the State Capitol.

For more information about interim legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

There are 56 days until the New Mexico Legislature Opening Day.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2024 New Mexico Primary Elections

The 2024 election cycle has been underway for months with debates, ads and campaign events across the state and country.

The New Mexico Primary is set for June 4. Candidate filing day is in February.

The 2024 General Election day is Nov. 5.

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

